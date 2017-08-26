PSTD and First Responders

Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is commonly associated with combat veterans. However, people in the workplace also suffer from PTSD. In fact, PSTD is one of the most common mental health illnesses linked to an employee's work.

Definition of PTSD

PTSD is classified as a mental health condition triggered by experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event such has as death, violent assault, natural disaster or serious accident. There is substantial evidence that first responders suffer from PSTD and that link has been highlighted by recent events in the United States.

Symptoms of PTSD

The symptoms of PTSD may or may not affect your life, which makes it difficult to perform daily activities. The symptoms include:

Behavioral: agitation, irritability, hostility, hyper vigilance, self-destructive behavior, or social isolation.

Psychological: flashback, fear, severe anxiety, or mistrust.

Mood: loss of interest or pleasure in daily activities, guilt, or loneliness.

Sleep: insomnia or nightmares.

Also common: emotional detachment or unwanted thoughts.

While it is normal to see some of the symptoms of PTSD after an incident, they shouldn't last more than a few weeks up to a few months. If PTSD symptoms last longer than four weeks, cause you great distress or disrupt your work or home life, you should seek professional help from a doctor or counselor.

These symptoms could start soon after the event or they may not manifest themselves until much later in life. And, these symptoms may come and go over the years. If you have had any of these symptoms, start keeping track of them – what they are and how often you experience them. This will help you with documentation when you see your doctor or if you have to contact an attorney to assist you with PTSD caused at the workplace.

Protections For Employee’s with PTSD

Under the American with Disabilities Act (ADA), If you have depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or another mental health condition, you are protected against discrimination and harassment at work because of your condition, you have workplace privacy rights, and you may have a legal right to get reasonable accommodations that can help you perform and keep your job. You may also have additional rights under other laws not discussed here, such as the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and various medical insurance laws. https://www.eeoc.gov/eeoc publications/mental_health.cfm

Depending on the state you work in, PTSD might fall under the category of an occupational disease. Unfortunately, like most worker's compensation claims, how PTSD is treated depends on the state that you work in. Some states require a physical injury to be associated with a claim inherently barring any mental health claim. Other states allow mental health claims but only when the triggering event is out of the ordinary for the employee's job.

According to the Washington-based International Association of Fire Fighters, one in five firefighters or paramedics will suffer from PTSD at some point in their career. Consequently, many states' Police and Firefighter Unions continue to campaign their legislature to expand coverage to include PTSD for first responders.