Craig K. Comstock, Contributor author, TV host, social commentator, former foundation director

Psychedelics (and MDMA): What Are They Good for?

09/28/2017 12:37 am ET Updated 39 minutes ago
Shoshanah Dubiner
THE DEEP

What are the classic psychedelics and MDMA good for? As a reporter and commentator, I have written, over the past seven years, for Alternet, Huffington Post, and Op Ed News, the following articles and reviews on mindful molecules. Just click on any title:

Questions Coming Back to Life” (a review of books about the Sixties), Huffington Post, May 25, 2011.

>>See also the book reviews listed below as “Guided Psychedelic Sessions” (James Fadiman), “The Psychedelic Future…” (Thomas Roberts), and “Mindful Molecules” (Rick Doblin and Brad Burge); plus “Cleansing the Doors…” (Huston Smith).

80% of Post-Traumatic Stress Sufferers Lost Symptoms After Taking Ecstasy-Study’s Results” (on research by the Mithoefers), Alternet, July 23, 2011 (mistakenly listed on the site as 2010).

>>On this topic, see also “Can Psychedelic Drugs…,” “Research Points…,” and “Taking PTSD Seriously” (all below)

Can Psychedelic Drugs Treat PTSD?” (MAPS conference), Huffington Post, November 17, 2011

Guided Psychedelic Sessions” (a review of James Fadiman, The Psychedelic Explorer’s Guide), Huffington Post, February 1, 2012

“Research Points to Clear Benefits of MDMA for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.” Alternet, November 21, 2012

Just Say No to Drug War?” (on the Beckley Foundation and Sundog Pictures), Huffington Post, no date

The Psychedelic Future of the Mind” (a review of Thomas Roberts on limits of the medical model), Alternet, March 12, 2013

Mindful Molecules” (review of Rick Doblin and Brad Burge, Manifesting Mind), Op Ed News, January 19, 2014

Investing in Psychoactives” (on a documentary directed by Oliver Hockenhul, Op Ed News, April 6, 2014

Taking PTSD Seriously,” Op Ed News, November 3, 2014

Psychedelics and Normality,” Huffington Post, July 25, 2017

What Has Awe Done for Me Lately?,” Huffington Post, July 30, 2017

plus “Cleansing the Doors of Perception (a review of Huston Smith), American Academy of Religion’s Mysticism Study Group Newsletter,, December 2000; put on Huffington Post, September 16, 2017

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Psychedelics (and MDMA): What Are They Good for?

CONVERSATIONS