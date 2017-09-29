Celebrities Share Mortifying Puberty Snaps To Raise Money For Puerto Rico

Celebrities are sharing their most embarrassing snaps online for a great cause.
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and actor Nick Kroll invited famous faces to use the #puberme hashtag and post awkward photographs of when they were going through puberty on Wednesday night.
In exchange, they vowed to donate money to help people in Puerto Rico overcome the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The pair shared these deliciously awkward photographs of their teenage selves to kick off the campaign:
Dozens of celebrities have since taken the duo up on their generous offer.
Actors America Ferrera, Amy Schumer and Kumail Nanjiani, fellow talk-show hosts James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel and Conan O’Brien, movie director Judd Apatow and even the former mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg are among those to take part.
Check out which other stars have joined in below:
