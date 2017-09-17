Publicist Diana Schweinbeck Talks Leadership and Teamwork

As CEO of Schweinbeck LLC, Diana Schweinbeck has cultivated her passion for public relations and brand management into a multifaceted Atlanta business that operates successfully in highly competitive arenas such as Lifestyle, Artist Management and Music. We caught up with the 27-year-old CEO to talk leadership and teamwork.

Please describe your leadership style?

My leadership style is knowing everything going on and what needs to be done; while making sure it gets done. I work very well within a team but I like to be in control of the organization and the schedule.

Finish the sentence “teamwork is important because…

We are all working together to achieve the same goal, we know no one is above anyone and we all work with each other instead of working for any particular individual.

”Which social media platforms do you engage in the most?

I am an avid user of Twitter, Facebook & Instagram equally.

What professional achievement are you most proud of?

I'm super proud of all three of my current artists (Sy Ari Da Kid, Damar Jackson, & RETRO), my past artist (Rich The Kid), and overall building a positive go-to brand out in Atlanta.

In your opinion, what is the key to success?

The key to success is achieving a goal you set your mind to; nothing can come in between you and that goal.

Name a female business leader who inspires you?

While there are many whom I admire and inspire me daily, the female business leader who inspires me the most is Wendy Day - I love her!

What is a quote or mantra that motivates you?

"If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair".