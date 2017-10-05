Luis Congdon, Contributor
Luis Congdon, Contributor

Publish a Book on Amazon – Pam Brossman

10/05/2017 11:30 am ET
In this podcast, we interview Pam Brossman who shares with us today about the way we can utilize the power of Amazon and how to publish a book on Amazon to be a bestseller. She takes us through marketing strategies with your digital book vs a physical book.

Listen to this podcast to get great information on how to publish a book on amazon and climb the charts fast. Today Pam will offer us many valuable tips on writing your book and using it as a tool for your business.

Pam Brossman, also known as the Amazon Bestseller Queen, is an expert in catapulting businesses when you publish a book on Amazon. Her insights on how you can do so during a launch definitely will land you that sought-after Number One Bestseller spot.

