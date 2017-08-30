Pull Up a Seat and Make Yourself at Home

It’s been several years since the idea of social apps has come about. There are winners like Airbnb that have created waves in the way people connect, socialize, and explore the world around them. Naturally, the possibility of breaking bread with total strangers is also something you can do.

So why hasn’t there been a social dining app revolution to go along with this digital nomad and gig economy that the world seems to be embracing?

Despite food and social interaction being something that humanity has never needed to worry about, even with our growing dependency on technology and things like Tinder to get us dates... there is now an app that allows you to do just that. Pull Up A Seat is a new social dining app that is doing what other apps have been unable to do--it gets people from all around the world to sit at your dinner table, eat food, socialize, and satisfy the hunger for interpersonal relationships.

This is not a carbon-copy of previous attempts at social dining apps like GrubWithUs, Kitchenly, EatWith, and Leftover Swap. There is a genuine reason why Pull Up A Seat is reshaping the way people perceive dining apps is for two reasons: it is a marketplace that brings homestyle cooking to you in select cities, and it offers you a way to socialize. Hosting, buying, and selling may be the key components to the marketplace, but it is the place to gain access to all kinds of ethnic dishes that you might never have to chance to taste otherwise, especially in the South.

For those who may not have enough money to purchase a nutritious meal, or who may not have the funds to get started in the restaurant business, Pull Up A Seat provides the opportunity to not only fill your stomach, you can share images of your meal, chat with someone new or meet up with a group of friends from all over. This creates a network of famous hosts, repute, and even a following that will keep your favorite budding chefs in business. This is how common people can begin supporting small businesses more completely. This is how the South can join in on the sharing economy.

Think filling a table with strangers or breaking bread with other travelers isn’t going to work? Though this is indeed why social dining has yet to become as big are car-pooling, couch-surfing, and home sharing, Pull Up A Seat seems to have figured out a way to get around that issue too. Individuals can cook for one person or a whole group. Cooks can also advertise their meals by taking photos then sharing on an Instagram-esque social feed. Though there are some cultural walls to climb over, Pull Up A Seat is Southern hospitality wrapped up in a pretty digital package.