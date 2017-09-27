It’s officially PUMPKIN SPICE season. This is a must try fall recipe…
Pumpkin Spice Almond Butter
Almond Butter + Pumpkin + Pumpkin Pie Spice + Maple Syrup + Sea Salt
Use it everywhere…
Add it to smoothies, stir it into oatmeal, dip apple slices in it, top yogurt with it, smear it on toast.
Benefits…
– PUMPKIN is an excellent source of vitamin A to support healthy vision, skin & immunity.
– SEASONAL SPICES like cinnamon + nutmeg aka sugar swaps trick your tongue into thinking you are having something sugary but you’re not.
Pumpkin Spice Almond Butter Recipe >> HERE <<
Bonus: Adding the pumpkin puree not only makes this a cozy fall flavor and boosts the nutrition, but it also cuts the calories of straight almond butter nearly in HALF.
