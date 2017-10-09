HUFFPOST FINDS
These 14 Purchases Also Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

These brands will donate a portion of your purchase to breast cancer research and awareness.

By Amanda Pena
Hin255 via Getty Images

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, which means charities and organizations are looking to increase awareness of the disease, as well as raise funds for research, cause and treatment. 

If you’re looking for ways to get involved and give back during Breast Cancer Awareness month, it’s look no further than the goodies below that support to the cause.

Whether you’re looking for an item that helps you with regular breast cancer screenings, like this breast elixir, or this pink sports bra to show your support for the ta-tas, there’s something for everyone to give back in a major way.

  • 1 ALEX AND ANI Spiral Sun Charm Bangle
    ALEX AND ANI
    ALEX AND ANI will donate 20% of the purchase price from each Spiral Sun Charm sold, with a minimum donation of $25,000, between January 2017 and December 2017 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Get it here.
  • 2 Beautiful Breast Elixir
    Body Mantra
    This blend is designed to activate both body and spirit to bring about and sustain good breast health. Through the month of October 2017, $2 of every bottle of Beautiful Breast Elixir sold will be donated to BreastCancer.org in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Get it here
  • 3 GapFit Breast Cancer Hoodie
    Gap
    This breathable, jersey-knit hoodie will donate 15% of its purchase price to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Get it here.
  • 4 Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair with Pink Ribbon Keychain
    Estee Lauder
    This repair serum is donating 20% of each purchase to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Get it here.
  • 5 Limited Edition Pink Bracelet by Lokai
    Nordstrom
    This limited edition pink bracelet by Lokai is a symbol of hope, support and solidarity for breast cancer. With every Pink Lokai purchased through October 31, 2017, Lokai will donate $1 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Get it here.
  • 6 Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion
    Nordstrom
    With each sale of this famous lotion, Clinique will donate $10 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Get it here.
  • 7 Baby Foot Breast Cancer Limited Edition Foot Peel
    Amazon
    Baby Foot is a revolutionary Japanese foot exfoliant that will make your feet as smooth and soft as a baby’s foot. And during the month of October, 10% of all proceeds are donated to the American Cancer Society. Get it here.
  • 8 Save The Ta-Tas Fearless Beanie
    Icing
    This adorable yet impactful beanie will donate 10% of its proceeds to Save The Ta-Tas. Get it here.
  • 9 Bb.Thickening Spray
    Bb
    This pre-styler spray creates lasting lift, volume, and body. When you buy their limited-edition pink ribbon spray, Bumble and bumble will donate 20% to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Get it here.
  • 10 Jane Iredale Lemongrass Love Hydration Spray
    Nordstrom
    This natural and organic hydration spray conditions, protects and energizes your skin and spirit. With every purchase, 100% of the profits from Lemongrass Love Hydration Spray are donated to Living Beyond Breast Cancer. Get it here.
  • 11 Athleta Power Of She Bra

    A post shared by Athleta (@athleta) on

    Athleta Instagram
    Help raise breast cancer awareness with this special edition Pink Power of She bra made with wicking & breathable compression fabric. 12% of sales will be donated to Recovery on Water. Get it here.
  • 12 Bouq - The Pink Collection
    The Bouqs Co
    For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Bouqs Co. will donate 20% of the purchase price from The Pink Collection to The Pink Agenda in support of breast cancer research. Get it here.
  • 13 Bella Schneider Beauty Royal Rose Stem Cell Mask
    Ahalife
    This ultra-hydrating and divinely scented mask hydrates, calms, brightens, and replenishes skin. It's suitable for all skin types and better yet, 20% of its proceeds go to The American Cancer Society. Get it here.
  • 14 Joico Shades Of Pink Kit
    Loxa Beauty
    Joico is highlighting specific products that will come in special edition “Shades of Pink” packaging for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, Joico is focusing on their Shades of Pink InstaTint Kit with a limited edition pink packaging and bundle savings in support of their Beauty of Hope Initiative. Get it here.

