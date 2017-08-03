Pure Country/Pure Heart: Chatting With Actor/Pro-Wrestling Icon Shawn Michaels

A Conversation with Pure Country: Pure Heart’s Shawn Michaels

Mike Ragogna: Shawn, hi man how are you?

Shawn Michaels: I’m doing just fine.

MR: You’re world famous for your career in professional wrestling and for winning so many major awards in that field. Other than The Rock—Dwayne Johnson—and Hulk Hogan, I think you’re the most famous professional wrestler to make the transition to acting. What is the major difference between stepping into the ring and stepping in front of a camera?

SM: I think the biggest thing, was obviously in our job. When you are doing it in front of a live audience, it’s much bigger. You can be a little more over the top and I think the biggest thing I have learned in acting is how to make it smaller again. As the camera gets in closer, the looks, the turns, the eyes and the face, and being able to tell that story is more subtle, on a much smaller scale than wrestling. I think that was probably the biggest change and biggest challenge for me certainly. The Heartbreak Kid character was sort of outgoing and bubbly, and at the majority of the roles that I’ve played so far have been more subdued in that respect and, quite honestly, a little more mature than I think I probably am in real life. I think that's a little more challenging for me as well

photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Shawn Michaels in Pure Country: Pure Heart

MR: For your character in Pure Country: Pure Heart, how did you psyche yourself up for the role. Was there any training required?

SM: Well, I worked with an acting coach. But I have to tell you the biggest thing that changed everything for me was when the director asked me if I would mind shaving my beard down to a goatee! I felt the role really decently but when I did that and the put on the cowboy hat, jacket, and everything else, I felt like I was him. No one has ever asked me to shave before or anything like that. Everyone knows the way I look and always said, “We will take him that way.” It just made it feel so real. I really felt like I was someone else because I’ve never had a goatee in my life. And honestly, that was the biggest transition for me. it just all really fell into place from that point on.

MR: What did you add to your Ted character versus what the director and writer supplied?

SM: I would be remised to say that I brought anything to Ted. I don't know if I’m so gifted that I could bring anything more to the character than what someone asked. I think the director helped me a great deal because there are times like when I first heard the girl sing—because I can't sing, and I find it to be just such an amazing and beautiful gift—that were moving. When I was reading the script for Ted, I thought he would have a little more edge because of the girls and their voices. It sort of melted that tough exterior. So I don't know if I brought that to Ted but the reality is it was authentic and real. In real life, I don’t have much of an edge. When heard them sing, it was touching and it was moving; that was very easy to bring to the screen. Thankfully, that worked for everyone.

MR: What was the dynamic like with the actors who played Ada and Piper? Did they end up accepting you in your role as you just described and how you were touched by what they were bringing out with their parts? What was the family dynamic there?

SM: I think it was. For me, it was very short, but they were all very nice and I guess one of the things I learned from the first movie that I did is to get comfortable with everyone as best you can; not come in too intimidated by the fact that you're probably that you're going to be the one there with the least experience. But they were all unbelievably gracious, very kind. There were many times they were singing off-camera and it was moving to me because I can't do it. I find it’s one of the most beautiful gifts a human can have.

MR: Well, from the perspective of most people on the set, they acting and working with the WWF’s three-time Championship winner as well as their first Grand Slam Champion. But wait, there’s more! You were WWE’s World Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, the WWF’s Triple Crown champion, and you were inducted into the WWE’s Hall Of Fame. So you came with your own formidable talents and history, sir! Considering all of that, did a certain kind of camaraderie occur because you’re THE Shawn Michaels? Maybe a little?

SM: It’s been a long time. I don’t walk around as that guy. I’ve been retired for, gosh, almost eight years. I never walk into a room assuming that everyone knows my Wikipedia page. Honestly, in those situations, when it comes to an acting situation, I feel like I’m likely the guy with the least amount of acting experience. I’m trying to learn. I think it’s a fascinating process and a fascinating art and I enjoy learning it. It’s a really fun process you show people that you're into that they find that.

MR: So what did you think of Pure Country: Pure Heart’s music in general?

SM: I thought it was fantastic! I’m a military kid and I’m from Texas. It’s one of those things that I thought was so funny because everything in my character’s wardrobe, you can find in my own closet. I can remember when they called me, I asked if I can bring all this stuff from my closet and they said, “Go ahead and bring stuff in case something doesn’t fit you.” I guess they found it amusing my closet is full of cowboy hats, wrangler jeans, boots, and belt buckles. Country western music is right up my alley.

MR: The movie includes country music’s Willie Nelson. Did you get to spend any time with him? What does he mean to you and do you like his music?

SM: I do like his music! I didn’t get to spend any time with him but I got to meet Willie when he came and played “America The Beautiful” at WrestleMania. So I've had the opportunity to meet him and hang out with him. He’s a legend!

MR: And when is the sequel coming out for Pure Country: Pure Wrestling?

SM: Well, I don't have a lot of people beating down my door for that one. But look, if the opportunity comes, I’ll certainly take advantage of it!

MR: Shawn, what advice do you have for people making the transformation from one entertainment skill set into another, kind of like what you’ve been doing?

SM: I don't know...patience? I’ve been even doing it, but I’ve been so fortunate to do the job I did for 30 years, and these other opportunities are coming. Time, reputation...you know, that’s what you want to do. Practice and continue to ply away at your craft. That’s probably the best advice I got. Just keep cranking it out.