Pure Italian Foods - The True Authentic Italian Experience

There are few things that rival an authentic Italian meal and dining experience. From the delicate aromas to the fusion of unique sauces, pastas, and premium wines, few things can compare. However, as any well established chef will say, at the heart of any great Italian dish are the ingredients.

With countless fake Italian companies and products arriving in local grocery stores, finding authentic Italian ingredients is becoming progressively more difficult. In fact, every year billions of dollars worth of fake Italian pasta, confectionery products, and wines are sold around the globe. These foods are often sold with misleading labels claiming they are imported directly from Italy, when in reality they are simply manufactured elsewhere at a cheaper price.

In October of 2016 a new organization, Pure Italian Foods was formed by AIDEPI along with a number of premium boutique brands: Panarello, Di Martino, Divella and La Molisana to address this issue. The companies, which all currently produce their pasta and confectionery products locally have taken a stand behind quality products over simply quantity and volume based production methods. Having personally tried the pasta and confectionery products ourselves, we can absolutely attest to a noticeable quality difference. From the unique desserts of Panarello and Divella to the palpable texture of the Di Martino, La Molisana and Divella pastas there is definitely a difference. And it makes sense as to why, each of these artisan boutique companies have decades and or centuries of experience in the craft, making them a little more qualified to be in production when compared to their global rivals.