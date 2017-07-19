Rosie O’Donnell Provokes Conservatives’ Fury With Tweet About ’Push Trump Off A Cliff’ Game

Rosie O’Donnell provoked the wrath of conservatives this week by tweeting about a game in which users are encouraged to push Donald Trump off a cliff.

O’Donnell, who has had a decade-long feud with the president, shared a link to “Push Trump Off A Cliff Again” on Twitter over the weekend. The online game allows players to control a Trump figure, who can be thrown off a cliff, into a steaming volcano or down a New York City manhole. Users can also choose to feed the Trump character to a hungry dinosaur.

Push Trump Off A Cliff Again https://t.co/YguB3aG8EP — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 15, 2017

The game was created by Justin Hook, a California-based app and game creator, but it was the comedian’s tweet about it that fired up conservatives.

“The unhinged celebrity left is at it again,” wrote right-wing outlet NewsBusters, reacting to O’Donnell’s tweet.

“GROSS,” declared Fox News host Sean Hannity’s blog on Tuesday. “Rosie O’Donnell shares sick online anti-Trump game.”

The game has been played more than 2.5 million times since it launched about a week ago.

Animosity between O’Donnell and Trump dates back to at least 2006 when the comedian, then a co-host on ABC’S “The View,” lambasted Trump as a “snake-oil salesman” following his decision to not strip Miss USA Tara Conner of her crown despite reports that she’d engaged in underage drinking and drug use. Trump responded by lashing out at O’Donnell, calling her a “real loser” and “a woman out of control.”

Since then, Trump has called O’Donnell “rude, obnoxious and dumb,” and a “total train wreck.”

O’Donnell hasn’t taken these insults lying down. In the weeks before Trump’s inauguration in January, she described him as “mentally unstable.”