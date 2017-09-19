To say that Theresa Morris is a leading voice in the world of assessment and accountability would be an understatement. She is a mathematics performance assessment developer at the Stanford Center for Assessment, Learning, and Equity (SCALE) in Palo Alto, California. She has many years of classroom experience as a teacher, as well as a background in school administration.

I met Theresa recently at a Texas Performance Assessment Consortium (TPAC) meeting, and she agreed to do an interview. She remarked how our present educational system in America was built during a time when there was a focus on producing skilled factory workers. The world has changed since that era, and we need to shift our ways of teaching and learning to reflect the jobs and opportunities of our modern society.

Multiple choice standardized tests, she says, are no longer the answer. Her work with TPAC reflects a shared interest among member districts in Texas who recognize that change is necessary and are looking for a more rounded, holistic way to achieve accountability and equity in education. In a world where students have a device in their pocket that can access an endless amount of information, Theresa is working to create a learning environment that measures students by how they problem solve, communicate, reason and find solutions to the challenges they face.

About Theresa Morris:

Theresa Morris is a Mathematics Performance Assessment Developer at the Stanford Center for Assessment, Learning, and Equity (SCALE). She has over 20 years of experience including classroom teaching, district administrator, and consultant for CTB, Smarter Balanced and Discovery Education as an item writer and author of performance tasks. Her classroom experience includes all grade and ability levels from kindergarten through graduate level courses.

The focus of her recent work with SCALE has been supporting district-based performance task development, supporting the creation and implementation of curriculum-embedded performance tasks aligned to CCSS, and developing resources and professional learning experiences for educators to support the instructional shifts necessary for students’ deeper learning and college and career readiness.

Theresa is a lead facilitator in supporting state and local educational networks in building balanced assessment systems that include the use of performance assessments. The foundation of this work is building educator assessment literacy around the development and use of high-quality performance assessments.

