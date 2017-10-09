Pushing School Change from the Why to the How

There is an undercurrent of significant change in the education community among teachers and administrators. It’s a change that ultimately affects the student learning experience. We all know how slowly fundamental changes are accepted in the community of education, but there appears to be a growing trend among educational professionals to no longer ask “why do we need these changes?’ but rather, “how can we make these changes?”

Leading the charge from the “why” to the “how” is Will Richardson. Will has long been a leading voice in education and EdTech. He was one of the original education bloggers and his work has appeared in dozens of leading education publications. Will has given TEDx talks and spoken to tens of thousands of educators around the globe.

His latest venture is Change School, an 8-week online course for educators who are serious about changing the school learning environment. As the world of technology and connectivity veers further away from the school world of desks in rows, standardized curriculum, testing and students being grouped by age, Will and the Change School team are providing thought leadership and collaboration with educators who recognize this massive shift and wish to ride with the change.

While the course is specific, there is no curriculum. Educators are joining from around the world, and Change School is there, as Will puts it, “to give people the opportunity to develop their own unique path to change with the help of a whole bunch of knowledgeable individuals who are interested in doing the same thing and are passionate and willing to take those conversations deep.” It’s a venture that is making great strides in answering the “how” of changing education for today and into the future.

About Will Richardson:

For over a decade, Will has been working with school leaders from around the world to reimagine practice in the classroom and professional learning. He is an internationally acclaimed speaker and author on educational technology who is a former public school teacher, a parent of two teenagers, and a pioneer in the use of social media in education.

Together with Bruce Dixon, Will co-founded ModernLearners which now serves tens of thousands of readers with curation and analysis of the impact of global changes on learning and schooling. Will has authored six books, and he has presented in over 20 countries to hundreds of thousands of educators at every level. His driving question is "How do we reimagine existing schools to serve the needs of modern students into the future?"

