Pushing through the Pounds

I have been on a complete lifestyle journey for the past eight months and proud to say I have lost a total of forty eight pounds. No diet pills, fad diets or starvation, just the good ole fashion way. This weight loss accomplishment has not come easy and I have days where I feel defeated, want to go off track and throw in the flag. I can relate with anyone on this type of journey who’s encountering setbacks or hurdles and thinking, “fuck it, I can’t do this anymore, it’s too hard”. I felt that way this morning as I sat in my car and cried before going in to meet my personal trainer. Yes, despite feeling mentally and physically exhausted, unmotivated and hating the world, I got out of my car and sluggishly walked into the gym with tears in my eyes.

I started this journey back in January 2017 consisting of a pretty arduous workout regimen and clean eating plan. I knew the time was right and I was ready to make a change. I am writing this in hopes to give encouragement as I understand this journey is hard. You will encounter bumps in the road but, surpassing them is the most satisfying feeling and the only way to progress. Along the way I have felt deterred if I was up on the scale one week or the weight wasn’t coming off as fast as I wanted it to. I have days where it feels like my mind is fighting my body and causing a bit of a “mind fuck” that I have to push through or it will be my demise. Interestingly, I have been tracking my menstrual cycle along with my weight loss journey and if this can give women out there any relief, your hormones and points in your cycle ABSOLUTELY play a role in your weight loss and mental mind frame. (Probably cause for my mini meltdown this AM) Just remember, it is temporary and acknowledge that these extra difficult times are attributed to our hormonal influences. This clarity might make the struggle a little easier to get through those phases. There are also weeks where you might have a “false weight gain” due to bloating around that special time of the month. Don’t worry, if you are staying on track with your workouts and healthy eating, that “false weight gain” will be gone the following week. DO NOT LET IT DETER YOU! I understand how people have a week where they might gain a few pounds even after following a perfect workout schedule and clean eating and want to give up (this happened to me this past week ). The thing to remember is that even if we want to lose weight and are doing the best to make it happen, we can’t control the timing for our bodies to respond to our hard work. Keeping this in mind can alleviate some mental stress that comes along with our impatience of the scale not reflecting the number we want to see as fast as we want to.

Back to this morning…

I sat in my personal trainer’s office and allowed those tears from the car to morph into a full on meltdown. Sobbing uncontrollably, I couldn’t express exactly what was triggering this kind of emotional tidal wave. After a few minutes, I finally composed myself and started to unravel what was getting me so worked up. When you are pushing yourself to achieve a personal goal and investing everything you have into it, it can take a toll on you both mentally and physically. I am reaching out to the audience of people on a weight loss journey who might be running into challenges, hurdles or lacking motivation. As much as it might feel easier and more comfortable to give in, get that cheeseburger and fries, sleep in late and skip the gym, think about the big picture. When you are feeling defeated, and want to revert back to the old habits that triggered you to begin your journey in the first place, take a step back. Breathe. Take control. Remember, your mind is a powerful tool. We underestimate how strong it is at times. A weight loss journey is an emotional one to say the least. Each milestone you reach, each pair of jeans that now fit you when they were quite snug in the past, brings a sense of self accomplishment and achievement that you only have yourself to thank for. In the moments of weakness and temptation, keep this word in mind; DEDICATION. As much as the temptation you have might make you feel satisfied in that moment, the dedication you have to stay on track and continue towards your goal is a far greater feeling. The more often you fight these temptations and not let the hurdles sidetrack you, the less impactful they will become when they arise. We live in a stressful world with work, personal life and our current state of affairs. It is normal when you are pushing yourself that these will sometimes play a role in your journey. I encourage you to stay strong, find that thing inside you that feeds your determination and motivation to achieve your goals and embrace it. When you feel you can’t go that extra mile, push yourself and make it happen. Let your body take over and the adrenaline will do the rest. It’s ironic that we so badly want control over many things in this world we can’t control and sometimes over other people, but, the one thing we do have control of is our bodies. The hard work doesn’t getting easier, but that satisfying feeling when you are succeeding with your goals only feels better as you go. Good luck with your journey and don’t give up!