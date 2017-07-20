Pushing Through

“You’re going to go through tough times - that’s life. But I say, ‘Nothing

happens to you, it happens for you.’ See the positive in negative events.” -

Joel Osteen

Each and every one of us has our own backstory, one of triumph,

determination, or a rags to riches tale that is unique and inspiring. Every

day I hear stories that move me and remind me that we are all capable of

great perseverance in the face of difficult times. We MUST push through!

And while difficulties are a fact of life we have it in us to overcome each

and every time life knocks us down! Easier said than done . . . but you CAN

do it!

The truth is, life is full of peaks and valleys, it’s a never-ending rollercoaster

with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The most important thing

you can do is NOT dwell in the darkness. Tough times teach us who we are

and what we’re made of. They’re there to keep us on our toes and force us

to reevaluate our priorities. They’re vital to our spiritual and emotional

growth. The key is not shutting down!!! Keep your head high as you tackle

your troubles. That means not being afraid to ask for help from those

around you. Allow yourself to feel your sorrows but don’t stay in that dark

place for too long. There is a bright light just around the corner!

“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. And I’ve been through some

tough times, and I know a lot of people can recall tough times, and maybe

are going through some tough times right now, but they don’t last.” -

Alonzo Mourning

Speaking of bright lights, make sure you’re open to it when it finally does

shine on you! A door closes but a window opens and maybe it’s time you

squeeze yourself through that open window!!! Keep your eyes peeled for

opportunities and be AGGRESSIVE when it comes to snatching them up!

You never know who or what might be waiting to change your life forever,