PUT THIS ON YOUR FACE

YOU deserve a labor free Labor Day so…

How about you treat yo’ self to a HOME SPA DAY!

Try a DIY Golden Turmeric Facial.

Study after study demonstrate how TURMERIC helps with acne, acts as an anti-aging cream, and brightens skin. #foreveryoung

Woah! No wonder it’s become such a popular ingredient in holistic beauty products like this and this.

Crazy Good Skin w/ Just 3 Pantry Staples:

In a small bowl, mix 1 tsp turmeric + 1 tsp honey + 1 tsp coconut oil.

Apply the mask to a clean, dry face. Leave on for 5-10 minutes, then wash off.

DRAMA WARNING:

When I first tried this, panic set in! My hands and face were SUPER yellow. After a couple of washes the yellow mostly came off, and I went to the gym. I had 3 people compliment my skin, so I’m now a turmeric facial believer. To prevent my drama, here are some tips:

– wear gloves or use a facial mask brush like THIS

– leave the mask on for 10 minutes max

– be prepared to wash your face a couple of times to tame the yellow glow

More DIY SPA DAY Ideas:

1. SPA WATER. Brighten your H2O w/ fresh fruit or cucumbers. Try lemon w/ a dash of cayenne!

2. SPA SWEET TREAT. Boost your attractiveness by eating more orange produce. Try these carrot cake truffles.

3. SPA LIP PLUMPER. Channel your inner Angelina by dipping your finger in coconut oil & then into ground cinnamon. Massage mixture on your lips for a minute. Wipe or lick it off. Reapply a little oil & enjoy fuller lips.

PS: Next week I’ll have a NEW turmeric recipe to share! This week wearing turmeric, next week eating it.