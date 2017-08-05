A newly released photograph of a bare-chested Vladimir Putin kicking back on vacation has sent people online into meltdown.
Images showing the Russian President kayaking, spearfishing and hiking on a mini-break in southern Siberia at the start of August began going viral soon after they were shared by his government late Friday.
But it was this one picture in particular which grabbed the attention of Reddit users, who immediately began manipulating it in all kinds of amusing ways:
They reimagined Putin dabbing, sat on the Iron Throne and holding an American flag. President Donald Trump also made a not-entirely-unexpected appearance.
