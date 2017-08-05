WEIRD NEWS
08/05/2017 06:44 am ET

Vladimir Putin's Bare-Chested Vacation Snap Becomes Summer's Best Meme

Of course Donald Trump makes an appearance.

By Lee Moran

A newly released photograph of a bare-chested Vladimir Putin kicking back on vacation has sent people online into meltdown.

Images showing the Russian President kayaking, spearfishing and hiking on a mini-break in southern Siberia at the start of August began going viral soon after they were shared by his government late Friday.

But it was this one picture in particular which grabbed the attention of Reddit users, who immediately began manipulating it in all kinds of amusing ways:

Alexei Nikolsky via Getty Images
This picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin sat alongside Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during his vacation in southern Siberia earlier this month proved irresistible to Redditors.

They reimagined Putin dabbing, sat on the Iron Throne and holding an American flag. President Donald Trump also made a not-entirely-unexpected appearance.

See the rest of Putin’s holiday photographs here:

Putin Summer Vacation Pictures 2017

And check out Redditors’ best amusing responses below:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Rightful heir to the Iron Throne
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump International News Vladimir Putin
Subscribe to the Weird News email.
Truth is stranger than fiction. Step into the world of weird news.
Vladimir Putin's Bare-Chested Vacation Snap Becomes Summer's Best Meme

CONVERSATIONS