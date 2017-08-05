A newly released photograph of a bare-chested Vladimir Putin kicking back on vacation has sent people online into meltdown.

Images showing the Russian President kayaking, spearfishing and hiking on a mini-break in southern Siberia at the start of August began going viral soon after they were shared by his government late Friday.

But it was this one picture in particular which grabbed the attention of Reddit users, who immediately began manipulating it in all kinds of amusing ways:

Alexei Nikolsky via Getty Images This picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin sat alongside Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during his vacation in southern Siberia earlier this month proved irresistible to Redditors.

They reimagined Putin dabbing, sat on the Iron Throne and holding an American flag. President Donald Trump also made a not-entirely-unexpected appearance.

See the rest of Putin’s holiday photographs here:

Putin Summer Vacation Pictures 2017 Putin Summer Vacation Pictures 2017

Putin Summer Vacation Pictures 2017 1 of 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin on vacation in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia. Share this slide: Alexei Nikolsky via Getty Images