Putin Plays His New Trump-Pet

No one was really taken by surprise at the news of Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower last year (the alleged specifics were new, but the likelihood that a campaign/Russian meeting had occurred in mid-2016 was predictable). By now, many of us who are Trump skeptics have heard so many shoes drop in the White House family quarters that one more wing-tipped thud, more or less, is just background noise. The president’s Disinformation and Re-direction Command Center (the White House Press Office), is in full dudgeon, picking out yet more invisible clothes for their leader and his family.

Sarah Huckabee Sander’s non-press briefing on Monday was yet more painful evidence of the White House’s determination to obfuscate the facts and irritate the media. As columnist Dana Milbank wrote Tuesday morning in reference to Sander’s performance,

“... at Monday's off-camera briefing, she stood on the podium, frequently cocking her left eyebrow and raising the left corner of her lips to convey displeasure at the line of questioning. Then, as frequently, she opened her mouth and, with a heavy Arkansas twang, said a lot of nothing.”

So far, according the Washington Post, it looks like Donald, Jr., was enticed to meet with Ms. Veselnitskaya by Rob Goldstone, a publicist, acting on behalf of one of his clients, Russian music personality Emin Agalarov—whose family has business ties both to the Trumps and Putin. The enticement was, as has been acknowledged by Don, Jr., the offer of disparaging information about the Hillary Clinton campaign.

On the Tuesday morning cable news shows, White House surrogates worked to counterspin the latest revelation of Donald Trump Jr.’s awkward, if not bizarre, Twitter posts about his meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower.

On CNN, the ever-scowling and condescending Sebastian Gorka, Mr. Trump’s deputy assistant—who had invited himself on the network’s “New Day” to confront Alisyn Camerota and insult the network—sneered his way through the interview, constantly re-directing any question about the propriety of Don Jr.’s meeting with attacks on the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration. If he wasn’t so frightening, he’d be as entertaining as a Damon Runyon gangster (with a Hungarian accent). Gorka dismissed the Russian-Don meeting with this,

"You heard their statements. You heard Don Jr.'s statements. He's not even a member of the administration," he responded. "There's no need for private citizens to disclose his meeting in the campaign that happened months before."

It’s interesting to note that as of Tuesday morning, the president himself had not issued a single tweet in defense of his son, though he did have time to take a cheap shot at Chelsea Clinton. Hard to know what to make of that.

News Flash:

Within three hours of the morning news cycle, Donald Jr. released the full transcript of the emails between him and Rob Goldstone regarding setting up the meeting with the Russian, openly displaying the implicating texts pointing directly at the Russian government’s intent to support the Trump campaign. “This is obviously very high level and sensitive information,” writes Goldstone to Trump. “But is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”What would be a game-changer would be irrefutable proof that Natalia Veselnitskaya was working directly on the orders of Vladimir Putin, but don’t hold your breath for that (but, gosh, wouldn’t it be fun to be an NSA analyst, digging for those messages?).

But, according to Sebastian Gorka and Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, everybody wants to dig up dirt on the opposition during an election. Except the alleged shovelful of dirt was being proffered by a Russian national...and that’s not done. What Donald Jr. did may not be illegal, but it did serve a purpose he was either too naive to predict, or too arrogant to care about. Either way, Mr. Putin won that June round.

Ms. Veselnitskaya is no rookie cookie at the set-’em-up game. From arrangement to execution, the meeting was classic Russian gamesmanship, and Junior was the game to be played. And he fell right into line. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve looked up synonyms for “gullible,” when writing about this bunch.

If anything, the episode illustrates the weaknesses of a campaign fueled by hubris (Manafort’s), darkness (Bannon’s), and hatred (Miller’s), and run by neophytes—the Trump boys and Kushner. Ms. Veselnitskaya got just what was she was directed to get—and that was confirmation that the Trumps were ripe for making desperate connections. It may not be collusion, but for the Trumps to spin it as normal is a complete delusion.