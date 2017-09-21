Putting Asian craftsmanship on the world map

United States of America - Tiffany & Co, Harry Winston, DeBeers, Cartier. When it comes to jewelry, these are the brands that come to mind. Brands that top the ultimate desirable possession, and can make any girl’s knees buckle.

These are the brands that are the epitome of quality jewelry, but unless you have steep pockets, that Cartier Love Bracelet may just be something you can only lust after.

But fine jewelry need not come at astronomical prices.

Photo: Left, Carrie Yeung of Pantheon Silver, Right, Yannie Yeung of AUC Jewellery

Two sisters from the tiny island-state of Singapore can attest to that. Carrie and Yannie Yeung, 29 and 30 years of age respectively, are the founders or Singapore-based fine jewelers Pantheon Silver, and AuC Fine Jewellery.

Photo: Mr. and Mrs. Yeung Lung Hing, parents of Miss Yannie and Carrie Yeung

Young and vivacious, the two girls are daughters of Mr. Yeung Lung Hing, an accomplished goldsmith trained by none other than Chow Fang Pu of the renowned Chow Sang Sang jewelers in North Asia.

Carrie, an economics major from the National University of Singapore, and Yannie, a business major from the University of London - both spent their early careers in large banks. But jewelry-making ran in their blood and decided to turn their backs on the corporate rat race to pursue their passion with their father.

“When I was planning my wedding, I was searching for jewelry for my bridesmaids. I wanted beautifully designed jewelry for the girls - something as a keepsake - but without the exorbitant price tag of fine jewelry.” - Carrie laments.

Frustrated, and without success, Carrie realized that with the help of her father, she could design and produce them herself, and that was exactly what she did.

“I reached out to an old friend of my father’s, who was also an apprentice at Chow Sang Sang. I found out that he owns a factory that manufactured silver, and plated them in gold. So I set about with my designs, which are modern and minimalist, and worked closely with him to get the jewelry made using traditional craft techniques.”

But Pantheon’s focus isn’t just about high-quality and affordable handcrafted designs. Carrie’s interest in the healing properties of gemstones has led her to incorporate stones and crystals like amethyst, sapphire, and rose quartz to her designs. Each stone is believed to have the power to release mental or physical blockages, which in turn facilitates the free flow of energy throughout the body.

Unlike her sister who wanted to fulfill a personal vision, Yannie instead saw a gap in the market for producing fine jewelry targeted at a younger demographic.

“Women in their 20’s appreciates fine jewelry too, but do not necessarily have the disposable income for the likes of Tiffany & Co or other designer brands.” explains Yannie.

“I wanted to make contemporary designed fine jewelry from the highest quality of diamond and gold, and set it at a price point where anyone could afford to buy.”

AuC (Au being the chemical element for gold and C for carbon) Fine Jewellery was born from that vision. Yannie combines the traditional goldsmithing methods taught by her father with modern technology from design school to create beautiful and affordable fine jewelry made from flawless diamonds and 18K gold.

“AuC’s designs are dainty, and simple, and allows for women to buy multiple pieces. For example, our rings are stackable, which gives women the option to mix and match them to suit their outfits or moods.”

Today, Pantheon and AuC operate from a stand-alone store in the world famous shopping district of Orchard Road in Singapore.

“We started both our companies selling online in 2016. But we realized the need to have a store, as conversion to purchase is higher when customers can see and touch the jewelry.”

“Women can’t have enough jewelry,” Yannie laughs. “Our goal now is to bring our brands to Europe and America. High-quality, hand-crafted jewelry need not be expensive. They need to be accessible. The key is dedication, understanding designs that speak to our customers and ensuring we use the highest quality materials and stones. The craftsmanship and quality will speak for itself and put our brands on a level playing field with other high-end designer brands.”

Carrie and Yannie Yeung are not the only 2nd generation hand-crafted jewelry makers in Asia that are on the rise to make waves in the region.

Mr. Nakorn Jandrakholiga is a 3rd generation jeweler from Thailand. At just 38 years of age, Nakorn has now taken over the family business in the bustling city of Bangkok. De Passion is a family business built from over 30 years of jewelry-making legacy.

A graduate from Gemological Institute of America, Mr. Nakorn not only oversees the family’s stand-alone shop but also gets his hands dirty in designing and producing custom-made jewelry pieces too.

“My grandparents started making jewelry more than three decades ago, so I grew up watching goldsmiths in the back of our family shop working away,” Mr. Nakorn says.

But despite his early exposure to jewelry-making, Nakorn never had the intention to continue his family legacy. A self-confessed foodie, he intended to attend culinary school and become a restauranteur.

“But when I was in college, I fell in love. She was my first love, and I decided to make her a bracelet. My grandfather helped me with the design and forced me to make it, under his supervision. At that very moment, I fell in love again! With jewelry-making! There was no turning back then,” laughs Nakorn.

Like Carrie and Yannie, Nakorn hopes to also expand their business beyond their home shores.