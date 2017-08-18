Putting the All in #CSforAll: Strategies for Inclusive Computer Science Classrooms

Summer is winding down, teachers are returning to classrooms and the Fall is upon us. A recent chat among CS teachers about designing their classrooms with inclusion in mind got me thinking about this important topic and inspired me to write this post. With so many new #CSforAll teachers joining the community this year, back to school is a great time for a reminder about the pivotal role teachers play in creating inclusive learning environments and classrooms.

Environment Matters - Make Yours Inclusive

Judith Hromcik Judith Hromcik’s August 2017 CS classroom decked out for back to school. That’s right, girls are robots too!

Research shows that environments matter when it comes to students feeling a sense of belonging in computer science (CS) classes and seeing themselves in tech. Take a look around your classroom and do a spot check: Do you have images that shows a diversity of people? Are there examples of computing in many different applications - tech, fashion, medicine, robotics, etc.? Do gender stereotypes and typically male “geek culture” dominate your space? Knowing this, you can craft an environment that makes a broad range of students feel welcome. For more ideas and resources, check out the Top 10 Ways series of inclusion resources from NCWIT, the must have CS Teaching Tips and this interview with Dr. Leigh Ann DeLyser on tools for creating an inclusive CS classroom.

To step up your classroom decor game, consider these free posters for computing classrooms:

A Little Inspiration Goes a Long Way

There is so much great content online these days about diversity in tech, and tech careers, it is hard to keep track. How about doing a role model scavenger hunt as an extra-credit or break time activity for your students? Through this activity you can crowd-source a list of online inspiration resources and book-mark them for students to access all year long. Here are a few that I love:

Recognize & Encourage All Students

The most impactful thing I have learned in 17 years working for gender diversity in tech and engineering, it is that encouragement works - and it is free! Be conscious of how you are encouraging girls and minorities in your classes, and who you are recognizing and praising. Bias can creep into our unconscious daily interactions far too easily.

If you see a student doing something great, making progress and working hard - say so! Don’t assume students know how well they are doing or that an outward bravado isn’t hiding inner anxiety. Additionally, don’t assume the are being encouraged to explore their interest in computing at home. If they don’t come from a family with a STEM background, they may not have support at home. Remember, your words and actions have immense power.

Use a Growth Mindset when giving feedback to students - focusing on effort as opposed to innate ability. Print out 8 Ways to Give Students More Effective Feedback Using Growth Mindset and refer to it frequently. Remind students that anything worth doing is hard, and will involve failure. That is part of learning.

The Aspirations in Computing Award recipients in Virginia beaming with pride.

Finally, find ways to provide external validation for students through competitions and awards. Everybody needs a win now and then! This is also a great way to provide incentives for student engagement. Encourage all students to participate in clubs and competitions, and showcase them within your school when they do! Teacher Shannon Houtrow in Michigan makes a big fuss over his students’ accomplishments - in the hallway, at the school board meeting and in the press. Don’t just tell your students they are great. Tell others.

The following competitions and awards offer opportunities for students to shine outside the classroom:

What’s Next?

Check out the CSforAll Consortium for CS education resources and providers of all types, both in and out of school, and to connect with the national community of educators working towards rigorous, inclusive and sustainable Computer Science for All.