Q & A with AMG Beauty Bar Owner Ashley Gallo

The perfectionist of eyebrows, 28-year-old Ashley Marie Gallo, currently resides just outside the city of Philadelphia. She turned her dreams into a reality by opening her first AMG beauty bar within months, specializing in micro blading, waxing/shaping and make up. She has been perfecting her craft over the past 10 years and her work has been featured on QVC, Fox News Philly, ABC news just to name a few.

Kofi: First of all, congrats on the new business. It's never easy starting your own company. For how long have you been planning on launching AMG Beauty Bar? How did this all come to fruition?

Ashley: Thank you so much! I enjoyed every moment creating my business. It took less than a year for this dream to become a reality. Last October, I was offered to go in on a business but unfortunately it fell through due to a location discrepancy. After that, I had an intuition that I was meant to open my own business. Fast forward nine months later AMG Beauty Bar was opened!

Kofi: How did you get so many clients so quickly?

Ashley: I've been doing makeup and eyebrows for about 10 years now. I put my passion in this working long days and nights. I wasn't going to stop until everyone knew my name. So after, my social media and word of mouth of my work started to spread all over.

Kofi: What services do you offer?

Ashley: I offer eyebrow shaping, microblading and makeup.

Kofi: Do you plan on expanding your services and why?

Ashley: Only if it has to do with enhancing eyebrows and makeup. I'm always acquiring further knowledge and offering the best services.

Kofi: Do you have any men as clients? Do you believe men should be more concerned about their eyebrows?

Ashley: Yes, about 30% of my clients are male. Men should never think it's not masculine to take care of their appearance. I never over wax their eyebrows. I prefer a man to have a bushy but groomed eyebrow.

Kofi: I noticed you work at a lot of bridal ceremonies. How does it feel to be such an integral part of such an important event in someone's life?

Ashley: It is a very flattering feeling. Out of all the artists they could have chose, they chose me. I truly love being apart of someone's special day and making them feel at their best. Those pictures will last forever.

Kofi: Is there any client you were particularly excited or happy about transforming?

Ashley: The clients I get most excited about are the ones looking to gain their confidence back. Whether it be a new mom who just had a baby or a client that suffers from hair loss. Their reaction when they look in the mirror is priceless and very rewarding to me.

Kofi: What inspires you the most to make AMG Beauty Bar a success in the Philadelphia area?

Ashley: What inspires me most is that I envision Philadelphia providing a high end place that gives amazing services. A beauty bar where you are guaranteed to walk out looking and feeling your best.

Kofi: Do you have any employees? How do you choose who to hire given that you are talented in so many specific fields?

Ashley: No, but I do have a couple of apprentices. I'm hoping one day I'll find a handful of talented, driven individuals like myself to expand my business. I want right people that are in it for the passion of this art.

Kofi: What is the long term vision for AMG Beauty Bar?