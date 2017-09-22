Q&A: The Private Jet Life With Kelvin Mensah

Doing more than the average 26 year-old male, as a Ghanaian American, Kelvin Mensah has set the bar. Booking 28 jets so far in this year alone, he has chartered flights for the likes of Scott Disick, French Montana, Young Thug and many more. "PJ Kev"'s focused and driven attitude defines his character setting him apart from many as he embarks on various business ventures between the United States and Africa. His global endeavors include but are not limited to opportunities in real estate development, education and entertainment in his hometown Ghana. I had a chance to set up the interview by an introduction from his digital brand manager Blair Rosario Walker.

Kofi: Growing up as a first generation Ghanaian American is a unique experience. How did your parents influence your journey growing up in the Bronx?

Kelvin: My parents were very supportive and believed in me from day one. They have always been the main ones encouraging me to go to school and to be something in life. My dad’s favorite quote growing up was, “What do you want to be and how do you want to impact the world?”

Kofi: What's your educational background? How did you become an entrepreneur?

Kelvin: I actually went to Syracuse University in New York until my sophomore year. I just quickly realized that it wasn't for me and started teaching myself how to be business savvy. Through books and listening to personal development speakers I strengthened my business mentality. I realized whatever you put your mind to you can accomplish. This conditioned me to figure out life more through business experiences instead of in the classroom. I still encourage future entrepreneurs to go to college and get that business degree. However, everyone has their own path and that just wasn't mine at the time.

Kofi: Chartering jets comes with a fancy lifestyle. How has running this business changed your personal life, if it has at all?

Kelvin: It didn’t necessarily change my personal life, however it did allow me to travel more. Enabling me to grow into the person I am today, when it comes to traveling, I’ve had the luxury of going places others have dreamed of. Working specifically with private jets and its clientele has become a fascinating adventure for me.

Kofi: What business or opportunities have you been involved with in Ghana?

Kelvin: There are quite a few - Real Estate Development, a brand partnership with a sports drink and starting my own entertainment company.

Kofi: How were you able to build a brand presence on social media?

Kelvin: To be honest with you investing into my brand has been my only successful formula when it comes to social media. It’s so simple. You put money into your brand and you get results. I noticed that once I set aside a budget for campaigns and took my marketing seriously my reach became unlimited. Not to mention I purchased my own professional Canon to create high definition content.

Kofi: You also have a real estate business as well correct? How have you been managing running that business and has the clout you have built with the private jet business helped you with regards to that?

Kelvin: At the moment my real estate ventures are in Africa. I am looking into various real estate development opportunities building on land that belonged to my family for so many years. I believe Africa has a growing economy.

Kofi:: Have you flown with any of your clients? If so who did you enjoy being around the most?

Kelvin: Of course I have. I’ve flown with a lot of clients, A-list and B-list. I’ve enjoyed being around French Montana the most.

Kofi: I'm sure you have traveled all over the world. Where do you enjoy traveling to the most?

Kelvin: Africa. Paris too.

Kofi: Are there any entrepreneurs that have inspired you and why? What motivates you to hustle the most?

Kelvin: Diddy, because his drive and his determination is amazing. Overall his personality is amazing and his ability to bring people together through music. Gary V, as well, who is one of those entrepreneurs that wants to help other entrepreneurs. He actually gives you the real deal on things and is dope overall. My family motivates me to hustle the most. Just seeing my parents work so hard for a long period of time I feel like at the end of the day it’s only right that I help them retire.

Kofi: What are your goals for the long term?