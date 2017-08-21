Q&A with Celebrity Hairstylist & Entrepreneur, Katy Q

Based in New York City, Katy Q., is a celebrity hair stylist, entrepreneur, and busy mom who has worked with some of today’s most high-profile and notable celebrities including Hailey Baldwin, Zac Efron, Justin Bieber, model Caroline Forsling, fashion blogger Christina Caradona, and countless other young Hollywood stars. Her work has also been featured in top magazines such as Grazia, ELLE, GQ, and more, and she now calls Salon Privé in the Sherry Netherland Hotel home.

1). What is your background? How did you become a celebrity hairstylist?

I am originally from Bondi Beach, Australia and spent the first part of my career working under Australia's most renown celebrity hair stylists. Then, I moved to New York City and I began working with Laurent D. Laurent, the owner of the global brand, Privé. He has salons around the world and a very successful product line, so he has been a great mentor.

2). What steps did you take to establish yourself in young Hollywood?

I moved to New York City and worked at one of the best salons where I learned all about the industry including how to provide top-notch service, maintain relationships, as well as build strong reputation.

Most of my young Hollywood clients I met on set or in the studio. When you work 15+ hour days with people, they quickly become your girlfriends. We catch up, chat about life and boys, while I create killer looks for them.

3). Who are some of your A-list clients?

I've worked with a long list of A-list celebrities and brands throughout the years including Sunglass Hut and RayBan. You can actually see my entire portfolio here.

4). What is the biggest mistake you see women make with their hair?

Women are so afraid to change their hair but the simple fact is every problem can be fixed - whether it's the cut, shape, style, or color. I tell my clients to experiment with different looks.

Some of the other mistakes that I see are shampooing too often and over using hot tools. To help keep hair healthy and shiny, I always recommend my clients use a mask treatment two times per month and use the right products for their hair.

5). What are some of the top fall/winter hair trends?

I am so excited about this fall and winter season in particular because it's all about hair. Wet looks, big diffuser-like curls from the 80s, natural wild curls from the 90s (think Sarah Jessica Parker), bold hair accessories (think ribbons, feathers, chains, and flowers), and product-drenched ponies will be the hottest trends we will see models and celebs sporting this cold season.

6). Who are your celebrity beauty icons?

This is such great question. I love Brigitte Bardot, Tuesday Weld, Vanessa Paradis, and Rosie Huntington - Whiteley. Each has a different look but is classically beautiful.

Kade Hancock Katy Q

7). What's next for you, Katy?

I am working on a few projects during New York Fashion Week next month. Details to be revealed soon!

And over the next few months, I plan to grow my celebrity hair stylist booking app, Styl3Insta.com that I co-founded with my husband. In fact, we recently started offering a membership program where consumers can book cuts, blow outs, shampoo and conditioning, and color services at one of New York City's hottest salons with a top celebrity hairstylist - all just for $169.00 per month. (Color is an add on). It really is an incredible deal.

And most exciting, my husband and I plan to celebrate our daughter's first birthday in the winter!