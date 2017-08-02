Q&A With Monica Lin, Co-Founder of Eyelust Eyewear

Monica Lin, who is better known by her social media handle Thundercup, has become an integral piece in the male-dominated industry. After trading in her books for an unconventional internship with Popular Demand, she quickly earned a full-time position that led to her spearheading a number of large marketing projects for the company--including collaborations with music artists and brands like Ty Dolla $ign, Diddy, Universal Music Group, Budweiser, XBOX, and many more. She’s now launching a new product along with her co-founder Kiona called Eyelust Eyewear. Their Kickstarter campaign, link below, has already raised over $3,000 in 1 day.

Kofi: Tell me about your upbringing and what influenced you to get to the point where you are now in your life.

Monica: I was born in Los Angeles and split my childhood between LA and Taiwan. When I was 9, I ended up moving to Taiwan to live with my mom and attend international school. This was an amazing experience as I got the opportunity to meet people from all over the world - it really made me appreciate diversity and opened my eyes to many different cultures. Taiwan is heavily influenced by Japan and the streetwear culture there is on another level, so when I moved there, I started to develop an affinity for streetwear & style. I’ve loved streetwear since I was about 11, and my mom was the one who got me into it - she introduced me to Bape, Comme de Garcons, OriginalFake, all that. She’d always show me different collaborations that brands were coming out with, what the new upcoming brands were, and who was wearing what. Eventually, I’d go out of my way just to find limited edition pieces or special collabs. As I got older, I made a habit of keeping up with different brands and style blogs, then eventually ended up making my own streetwear blog. When I got around to the high school era of my life, I moved back to LA to live with my dad. My life got a bit more...complicated here, but long story short, I ended up leaving home when I was 17 and have been on my own since then. I've always been pretty independent and had to grow up fast to take care of myself and my little brother. Going through rough patches at a young age really ingrained in me the notion that you have to work hard for yourself because you really are in charge of your own success. Shortly after leaving home, I launched my streetwear blog called “Thundercup,” which was my nickname from wearing these mismatched earrings all the time (one was a thunderbolt and the other was a cupcake). A friend I met through my blog suggested I go to Agenda Trade Show, so I ended up finessing a press pass and went. Lil Wayne was just releasing Trukfit at the time and I stopped by the booth, and asked to take a few pictures. I went home and I started Googling information to do a writeup about it and I realized there were no pictures of Trukfit anywhere. Then I was like, “Wait. NOBODY has pictures of Trukfit - I’m the first to have pictures of this brand.” I went back and Googled everyone who had covered the announcement of Trukfit and I made a list. For everyone I couldn’t find emails for, I just went on their tips/submission page and I sent everyone my blog post. Surprisingly, all of these different blogs picked it up. MTV picked it up, XXL, Miss Info, and a bunch of other outlets. As an 18 or 19 year old, I was pretty hyped! That was kind of my launching point, and from there, people would hit me up wanting to connect. By the time I started interning at Popular Demand, I had already started developing my network. I started at Popular Demand as an intern when I was 19 and was super excited to finally have a “real” job in streetwear. I started 6 months after the brand had launched, so there were like 3 other employees there, including Blake, who is the founder/CEO. I was really motivated to find creative ways to spread word about the brand since it was so new. I would hop on Twitter or Instagram and find out about music video shoots coming up in LA. I would hit up the artists and say, “Hey. I see you have a video shoot coming up, can I style your wardrobe for you?” So, I would haul a bunch of PD clothes over and bring a little steamer along; if they needed help steaming their own wardrobe, I would steam it for them. I would give them opinions on what to wear with certain pieces and for some reason, they would just trust me. My first ever shoot was a shoot for Sean Kingston during my first week as an intern. A month later, I styled for E-40’s “Function (Remix)” and I met a ton of people. I showed up and they had a room ready for me to hang up the clothes on some racks. They didn’t have a stylist and I ended up being the set stylist. I originally assumed I would be there for an hour, max. I ended up staying for a whopping 14 hours. Everyone who had to go on set had to come get their outfit approved by me before they went on camera. It was such a crazy experience. That shoot really showed me the importance of networking and making genuine connections. Blake gave me a job offer the very next day. He was like, “I can’t let you go work anywhere else.” Since then, as marketing director, I’ve spearheaded a number of marketing projects for the company -- including collaborations with music artists and brands like Ty Dolla $ign, Diddy, Universal Music Group, Budweiser, XBOX, and many more. All of this has lead up to the conception of Eyelust, the new women’s eyewear brand I’m launching with Kiona. It’s been an amazing journey and continues to push me forward to this day.

Kofi: As the Director of Marketing at Popular Demand what challenges do you face on a day to day basis and what do you love most about your position?

Monica: Early on, the main challenge was building awareness (and social media following) for a brand that was completely unknown. I was in “outreach mode” everyday. Nowadays, it’s still kind of the same, but it’s a lot more maintaining relationships rather than establishing new ones. When you’re in a job position where you have to deal with a ton of relationships, there are always challenges. I’m dealing with influencers and rappers all day. Sometimes people are *hours* late. Sometimes, they start rolling up weed in the office and I have to kindly escort them outside to the balcony. Sometimes they bring a 15 person entourage, and the whole office becomes a shit show. I’ve worked on marketing activations with artists signed to major labels, which usually means a lot of red tape. Then I find myself on conference calls with 10 people at once from LA to NYC with a chain of command to trek through before getting anything finalized. Honestly, it can be such a shit show, but the end product is usually worth it. My favorite thing is that there isn’t really an “average day” - every day is pretty different. I lose track of what day of the week it is sometimes because there aren’t really any “off days”. The consistent nonstop nature of the job is not for everyone, but I thrive on it.

Kofi: How were you able to grow such a large following on Instagram and how have you taken advantage of that?

Monica: As the marketing director [for Popular Demand], I’ve had hundreds of influencers, music artists, models, etc. come by the office and laced them up with product. I’ve also networked my ass off and went to a million events, especially in the first couple of years. A lot of times, the influencers want to take a picture with me in front of the logo signage in our office or at events, then they post and tag me on Instagram, and that’s how I’ve sort of amassed most of my followers. I get DMs and comments with people telling me they’ve followed my journey for years - it’s such a humbling thing to hear. I’ve been able to use social media as a vehicle to share my journey, career advice, and establish myself as a personal brand, which led to event curation as well as partnerships and activations with brands like adidas, G-Shock, Puma, and Nike.

Kofi: Now you're getting ready to launch Eyelust Eyewear. What's your mission behind the company and what inspired you and your team to launch this?

Monica: Eyelust was founded with one goal: to help every woman build the ultimate eyewear wardrobe. Through Eyelust, every girl will be able to buy fashion-forward, designer quality sunglasses at an affordable price. Sunglasses aren’t just an accessory for the summertime, they are an essential style piece for women year round. No outfit is complete without the perfect pair of sunglasses. Every girl deserves to be able to create a coveted eyewear collection without breaking the bank, and our goal is to make that effortless.

Kofi: What's been your biggest challenge so far in launching the brand?

Monica: The biggest challenge for me is the inevitable process of waiting. Sometimes, there are things you just can’t control or have to rely on others (for example, manufacturing and sampling). It can definitely be frustrating and I get anxious to launch, but anyone that wants to launch a business has to embrace the process at the end of the day.

Kofi: Tell me about your relationship with your co-founder and how you all came together.

Monica: It’s funny because for the first few months that I was working at Popular Demand, I was the only girl. Then one day, Blake [founder/CEO of Popular Demand] told me that he was bringing this girl named Kiona Stowers on board to do our production. He was super nervous about us getting along because, you know, women can get competitive and hate on eachother sometimes. Well, we got along *amazingly*. We actually got along so well that we became best friends! For the past 5 years, we’ve worked together, went to events together, hung out after work, and even became roommates. The experience of us growing and learning together in the industry have been crucial leading up to the decision for us to join forces and create something that would be loved and inspiring to all girls: Eyelust.

Kofi: What made you all decide to raise money on Kickstarter and how much total are you looking to raise?

Monica: A lot of people mistake Kickstarter for a charity driven crowdfunding platform (like GoFundMe) but it’s very different. Kickstarter is made of a unique community of early adopters - people who really look forward to being the first customers of brand new companies and ventures. After working on this for the past couple of years, we established a goal of $17,500. Our objective with launching through Kickstarter is not to simply get the project funded, but for us to be able to invite our very first supporters along our journey to experience building an amazing brand for women from the ground up.

Kofi: In what ways has Popular Demand prepared you to take on this venture?

Monica: When I started at Popular Demand, no one knew about it. It really required all hands on deck to get the brand off the ground. Having the experience of creating a brand from scratch is invaluable. It requires wearing multiple hats, missed meals, long days, working overtime, blood, sweat, thug tears, and all that. Having gone through this experience and knowing how to adapt to the ever changing fashion industry has better prepared me for this more than anything I could’ve learned in school or through a regular 9 to 5 job. The most crucial thing that has prepared me for this is the network that I’ve built over the years. There is nothing more important than your relationships, network, and resources. I’ve honed my skills in marketing and brand building for the past few years for a men’s streetwear brand, now it’s time to do something for the women out there.

Kofi: These days so many brands have celebrity endorsements or ambassadors. If you could have one celebrity ambassador for Eyelust who would it be and why?

Monica: I’ve never been a believer in having that ONE person partner with any brand. It’s much more important to me to work with people that embody a certain spirit: strong, fearless, and does things their own way. I want to serve as a platform to inspire other young people to pursue their dreams.

Kofi: As a group of women launching a new product what advice do you have for other up and coming entrepreneurs? Particularly those launching new products?

Monica: Build relationships. Support those around you. Love what you do; you have to actually care when you’re developing a brand or establishing relationships. The grass is always greener on the side that you water it - if you do a good job, it may even grow flowers.

Follow Monica