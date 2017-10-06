Q&A with the Co-Founder of BlockMason

BlockMason is working to enrich the dapp ecosystem with secure and functional apps that are both immediately usable and possess the capacity to fundamentally transform our daily lives. This realm of technology is quite complex & extremely fascinating, & so are the thought processes behind them. In this article, the Co-Founder of BlockMason, Michael Chin, is able to give us a glimpse into his world...

“The truth is that, while billion-dollar ideas do exist, they don’t arise from nothing. You mine them. Over years of working at the rock, you sharpen your tools until you discover that shining vein of gold,” says Michael Chin Co-Founder of BlockMason

Shari: How do you plan on growing your firm?

Michael: At BlockMason, we’re not interested in small victories. We believe we can unleash the true power of the blockchain, and the Credit Protocol (CP) is the first step. After our token sale is finalized, we will continue to support and develop the CP and applications like Friend in Debt, but our focus will shift toward the development of further protocols and dapp incubation.

Our team now has a ton of experience developing and growing blockchain applications, and literally more ideas than we have time to execute. We plan to seek out talented dev teams through networking and hackathons, recognizing talented teams whom we can guide in developing dapps atop the CP.

In the Ethereum community, there is a huge appetite for new products, but not the resources or experience to develop those products. We see ourselves as shepherds, guiding developers and entrepreneurs into the new era of blockchain, releasing foundational protocols upon which other devs can build, and offering guidance along the way.

Shari: What steps do you plan to do pre/post ICO?

Michael: Obviously, our token sale is already under way. Right now, our priority is monitoring the token sale, making sure it remains secure and accessible to interested customers. We are also continuing to update the Credit Protocol and our various applications, like Foundation and Friend in Debt, to provide the best possible product for any purchaser participating in the sale.

Before the token sale began, our focus was first and foremost creating a strong product, which we would be proud to release into the Ethereum ecosystem. We truly believe that Ethereum and other programmatic blockchains have the potential to vastly alter how we lead our daily lives. We wanted to build a product that leveraged Ethereum’s current capabilities, while also jumpstarting blockchain development—hence, the Credit Protocol and Friend in Debt. While we did spend some energy marketing our product before the token sale, our focus was almost entirely on building a strong, convincing, and worthwhile product that would speak for itself. We spent countless hours coding and testing, and that is the most important work.

After the token sale, our focus will shift to product support and maintenance, as well as consulting and documentation in order to grow the Credit Protocol and its user base. We also plan to develop and release other protocols that will aid in the development of the Ethereum ecosystem, providing powerful and flexible platforms upon which dev teams can build.

Shari: Any advice you would give to first time entrepreneurs?

Michael: This may sound like a cliché, but the best advice we can give is to take action. If you have even an inkling of an idea, start working on it now. Instead of daydreaming, figure out what steps you would have to take to actually make it a reality. We have fetishized the idea of the tech or business visionary, but more often than not success belongs to those who show up each day ready to work, who are meticulous and thoughtful, who plan and test and fail and throw themselves into their work. It’s a boring answer, but it’s true for us, and it’s true for most people who find success in this space.

Shari: Any advice on marketing ICOs?

Michael: We began preparing for our token sale by taking a very different approach to marketing than most other firms. First, we spent almost no money at all on paid advertising campaigns. You might not think this is a great approach for a relatively new company, but we were very familiar with the Ethereum space, and knew that we were offering a truly special product. Not only was our concept both simple and innovative, we were one of the few companies to have a working product at the time of our token sale, as well as actual code posted on Github. We focused our energies first on product development, and then on developing organic traffic through press releases, blogs like medium and steem, and community forums such as reddit, BitcoinTalk, and Telegram.

Because of our excellent product and the strong word-of-mouth growth of our customer base, well-respected people in the industry began contacting us wanting to be involved. Most recently, Anthony Di Iorio, the founder of Jaxx and cofounder of Ethereum, reached out to us and joined our advisory team. Soon, we were reviewed reporters and bloggers we’d never met, and being invited to do interviews and podcasts. We also invested a lot of time personal interaction and networking, attending meetups across the world, which led to some amazing partnerships. Recently, we’ve worked with Andrew Levine at Steemit, who interviewed our cofounder Tim Galebach for a documentary on blockchain entrepreneurs that will be released shortly.

All of this organic development is much more effective than paid traffic. You generate interest from high-quality people who are both interested and qualified. This isn’t because advertising doesn’t work; we know it does. It's just that, if you don’t have a good product, you’re going to need a lot more money to convince people to buy it. Lastly, we would recommend being very active in Linkedin as the connections we developed there have been very powerful.

Shari: How did you get the idea to start BlockMason?

Michael: All three of our cofounders had previously worked together on a variety of business and tech ventures, but BlockMason really took off once we began to develop the Credit Protocol.