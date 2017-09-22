Q&A with the Dubai Online Car Rental Guru: Ammar, the CEO

Dubai is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. With its top-notch luxury and astounding architecture there it is no surprise that Dubai is among the first names on the lists of many luxury seekers.

But Dubai’s appeal extends even further. In recent years, this city in the United Arab Emirates has become one of the leading entrepreneurial destinations globally. “Entrepreneurial Dreamland” is one of the phrases that have been used to describe Dubai.

Many people have come to the UAE from Asian countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan among others in search of better lives. Although most foreign nationals come in search of employment, there is a significant number who come to try their hand in business. And there are many success stories.

Ammar Akhtar is one of the many success stories. He is the founder and CEO of Finalrentals. Since arriving in Dubai in January 2007, Ammar has gone one to catapult Finalrentals, a company he built from scratch to a company that now enjoys 70 percent of the market share in the UAE in terms of online bookings.

Ammar Akhtar

As we speak, Finalrentals is already in the process of expanding to Europe, starting from Italy before going to Turkey. The plan is to spread the net as wide as possible in Europe by the end of the year before initiating plans for global expansion.

What inspired you to go into online car rental?

But the journey to success was not an easy one. I had only $1,000 at the beginning of the business. My first project in Dubai was building a website and online booking engine for Budget Rent A Car. I would later go on to create websites for Thrifty, Dollar and many other companies in the same industry. After a while, I become the top solution provider for car rentals in the UAE under the umbrella of 1CallGroup Solution. It is these projects that inspired me to start a business in the same niche.

Could you explain some of your dreams about this online car rental?

My dream was to create a product that would make it easy for users to search car rentals, compare prices and book online within the shortest time. This is how the idea of Finalrentals was born. I launched the website in December 2016. To date, the website has completed 9,000 reservations and counting.

In summary, my dream is to make online car rentals as easy as renting your favorite movie from Netflix.

How easy is the online rental process for your clients?

Making a reservation on Finalrentals is very easy, short and simple process. You just log on to the website and search for a car based on your preferred location. Prices from the best car rental companies that have been pre-screened will be displayed on your screen for you to make your choice. There is also a Finalrentals mobile app which makes it possible for you to book a car using your mobile phone. All you need is 30 seconds to complete the process.

What are your challenges in the business?

One of the challenges I faced in this business was lack of the right employees that share my vision in this business as to discharge quality customer services to clients. As a solution to this challenge, I set up an internal training program which all employees must undergo in other to get acquainted with the vision of the business and equip themselves with good customer service skills. So now, I have the right employees for my current clients and potential ones.

Can you explain the difference between online car rental and offline car rental?

Online car rental can be done right from the comfort of your home, where you can browse varieties of sites and get the right choice of car, price and T&C that you are okay with. All these can’t be so easy to get offline. Getting a car rental service offline involves going from one location to another in search of the best deal that suits your budget and need. It requires great effort and stress compared to online car rental service which is very convenient and quick.

What is/are your advice to starters in this niche?

One of the best ways of getting your clients coming back and attracting potential ones is by providing the right information and equal customer services. So my advice to other startups is as clear as possible. In reality, this tip can be applied to any e-commerce niche, because as stated above, giving proper and clear information to customers is effective.

My advice to other startups in my niche is make sure that the information you present to the customer is as clear as possible as what a customer wouldn't like is a surprise at the car collection counter due to lack of information presented to the customer while booking the car online. Actually this can be applied to any eCommerce niche as I believe giving clear informant to the customer is very important.

Who are your competitors in this business?

Really, I have competitors in this niche. Rentalcars is a very popular site for cars rental, also, Holiday autos is a well known brand. These two are our big competitors. Nevertheless, we have set up a huge difference as we move locally inclined by giving a long term rental which is not common with other online car rental dealers.

Who is/are your mentor(s) in this chosen business niche?

My one and big mentor in this business aspect is Mr. Tom Sean Hinder, he owns many online car rental services around the world. I have also learnt a lot directly from him by working with him on different car rental projects.

What are your expectations for Final rentals in the next 3 years?