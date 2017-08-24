Style blogger Lauren Hobbs @laurenhobbs

Lauren Ashley Hobbs is 26 years old and currently living out her dreams as a Fashionista. A Fashionista, as described by her, is working 40 plus hours in Luxury Retail and furthering that passion through her blog LaurenHobbsStyle.com. She was born in Maryland, graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park and after several moves to major cities, currently calls Miami home.

Kofi: How did you become interested in becoming a travel and style blogger?

Lauren: Traveling is a hobby that my family instilled in me at a young age. I was fortunate enough to travel to different states as well as other countries which has given me a greater sense of cultural values and experiences for new places. Style blogging, I would have to attribute to my mom and dad. I always had the best outfits as a kid and started working in retail as early as my first job. So naturally, the interest in becoming a travel and style blogger was because it represented a huge part of my life and my desire to share my knowledge and experiences with others.

Kofi: Is it difficult to balance work with traveling and blogging? How are you able to balance doing both while creating content on your website and social media?

Lauren: Balancing work with traveling and blogging…I literally make the MOST out of my 2 days off a week. If it means leaving work at 6pm to hop on a plane and be somewhere for 24 hours, my bag is packed and ready to go. Or if it means, on my off day where I would love to spend it in sweats, no make-up and a messy bun- that I have to get a blow-out, mani/pedi and put on a full face of make-up to get content for my blog. Traveling and sharing my insight on the fashion world, is something I love to do- and I am a firm believer that when you are passionate about anything you make time for it. Fortunately, I have a great support system so I am very blessed for the people around me that help me get the job done. As for my career, traveling and blogging are all things I love- so balancing them is never hard because I am committed to following my dreams.

Kofi: There are so many fashion and travel bloggers on social media. How are you differentiating yourself? What makes your style different and what is L Style?

Lauren: I think I differentiate myself by staying true to what I love while being able to represent the current trends. I will never wear something if I don’t like it just to follow a trend and at the same time I will also try everything once because its not always about what I like but what people want to see. Fashion is scary. I think the fact that I am not famous makes me easy to relate to. A lot of times I try to wear looks that I know my audience can use in their own closet. My style is very high to low, I will splurge on designer items, but I am also humble enough to know I can create any look for less. I don’t want people to be intimidated by the price of what I wear because it’s too expensive, so I try to wear looks for the everyday woman. L Style, is all things Lauren Ashley Hobbs; its fashion, style, personal styling others, trends and experiences.

Kofi: You recently traveled to Cuba. What was that experience like? Why are so many social influencers interested in traveling to Cuba?

Lauren: The best word to describe my recent trip to Cuba is vibrant; from the culture, people, vintage cars, restaurants, discotectas and cities we visited everything was full of life. I traveled with my 5 Best Friends and we took full advantage of our 5 days in Cuba. We didn’t sleep much but on the flip side we immersed ourselves fully in Havana, Cuba’s capital city. From speaking the language, to disconnecting from social media for 5 days, traveling to Vinales and cruising around the city in Vintage Cars we all created memories we will have forever. Cuba is a major hotspot for travel! The interest for travel outside of the celebrity influence is in my opinion to visit the city before it becomes commercialized. Right now if you travel to Cuba it is true to its history, while some luxury renovations have occurred the culture is still very much prominent.

Kofi: As a style and travel blogger have their been any brand collaborations with bloggers that have really caught your attention?

Lauren: Yes! Revolve, is an Online Store Collaboration that I am obsessed with, all summer I have watched some of my favorite bloggers #RevolveAroundTheWorld...It is definitely at the top of my list! Also, Missguided.com and their #BabesofMissguided is another collaboration I love, because I wear a lot of their pieces. A majority of my Cuba wardrobe was from this brand. I am also very much into health and wellness so Collaborations with Nike and Adidas interest me as well. Luxury fashion, has my heart- so I think any collaboration with a major designer is a dream of mine!

Kofi: What are your goals as a blogger?

Lauren: My goals as a blogger are to 1. Share with people what I love; fashion 2. Travel the world and have new experiences that challenge me to expand my platform 3. Become an influencer in the fashion world, and make LStyle become a popular hashtag…#goals

Kofi: Who are the fashion or style bloggers that inspire you the most and why?

Lauren: June Ambrose, Marianna Heweitt, Who What Wear, Olivia Culpo, Anna Maria (xammasi) & Claire Summers to name a few – I literally went to my saved photos on Instagram and the most saved photos were from these accounts. Haha. Why? Because you get a glimpse of fashion but also lifestyle, pages that resonate with me have the most personality!

Kofi: Where else are you planning on traveling to and why those places in particular?

Lauren: I have an upcoming family vacation to Mexico with my family which I am super excited about! But as for the remainder of 2017 – 2018, I have a list of places I would like to travel to which include Turks & Caicos, Tulum, Toronto and Santorini. They are all on my vision board and if I can get to at least two of those places in the next year I will be pretty happy! These places in particular because of the beauty, food and experiences I have read about online or on blogs.

Kofi: Are there any new trends in fashion that are exciting to you or capturing your interest?

Lauren: As we are headed into Fall 2017, I definitely have some trends that have captured my interest and I plan to share on my blog so stay tuned. Victorian Collars, Plaid, Leisure Suits (a.k.a The Tracksuit), Bold Red and Glitter Boots!

