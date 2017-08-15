Q&A with Visibility Expert & Entrepreneur, Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a Visibility Expert and podcast host who specializes in giving gorgeous vides, powerful livestreams and epic courses to launching entrepreneurs. Michelle helps her clients set up chic systems, brand themselves like a badass and absolutely rock their videos through her online courses and Facebook Group “The Visible Entrepreneur”.

She is the founder of VisibilityVixen.com and the Visibility Summit: Message Mastery.

The Visibility Summit: Message Mastery is her newest venture where she is gathering 8 top experts together to cover every aspect of messaging for struggling entrepreneurs (starts September 4, 2017).

Michelle has a film/tv background, working both in front of and behind the camera on shows like “Paycheck”, “Pretty Little Liars” + “Chuck”.

She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and protective pug, Olliver. In her spare time she visits coffee shops, rides horses and directs short films and music videos.

1. What is your background?

I grew up in the film business, following my Dad all over the world on movies. I absolutely adored it and thought, “this is what I’m going to do too!”. After getting my degree in tv/film, I did some producing, stand-in work and even wrote and starred in my own tv pitch pilot, but didn’t feel like it was my true calling. Honestly? I wanted something more. And I wanted something with more lasting meaning than hopping from job to job.

The online space called to me – not only the possibilities, but the flexibility! I wanted something I could do on my own time from home, so while my hubby worked in television, I could eventually provide my kids with a good home life while staying creative. I dug into Facebook groups and found an incredible industry in the entrepreneur world. Then I wondered if people knew how to make their own videos…

That question started it all, as Visibility Vixen was soon born.

2. How has your life experience shaped you as a leader and business owner today?

A lot of my past life experience has been in physical pain. I wish I could sugar coat it, but it’s the truth. I grew up ill, developed chronic migraines at age twelve and suffered from failing organs in my early twenties. I had to learn tenacity and choose whether or not I was going to continue to allow my body to degenerate. It took years and years, but after finding some powerful natural healing remedies and taking them steadily, my health started improving. Man, it was slow at first. And it took dedication and a strict routine. BUT – it worked.

That long experience taught me everything. It instilled in me courage, patience, dedication and the ability to have an inner strength that can weather anything.

I think that’s why I’ve had the stamina to continue building Visibility Vixen when the stats from online businesses are so daunting. I know what it’s like to build something from nothing against impossible odds.

3. What is the most important lesson you've learned as an entrepreneur?

That the vertical is so much more vital, and directly effects, the horizontal. When you first get started as an entrepreneur, it’s all about the “hustle”, right? You’re posting like a mad woman on social media, pitching yourself all over the place and collapsing in bed at 4am totally wiped out.

When I took a step back and started focusing on my faith, meditation and setting my intentions each day – I found all of this came so much easier! Plus, since I knew exactly what I wanted and set that vision each morning during my own time, suddenly these opportunities were coming from out of nowhere instead of me having to chase them down.

We all deserve that kind of affirmation and space to create. The struggle is, making that time for yourself so you can be open to the abundant mindset to receiving it.

4. What do you think is the biggest challenge female entrepreneurs face today?

Blinders and gut.

It is sooooo easy to get swept up into this online world and crumble into a pile of nerves. There is a constant bombardment of other people who do what you do but have advanced to the point where their ads are everywhere. You see a mountain, then look at your own business and see a mole hill. You have to put your blinders on and focus on stacking stone upon stone until you’ve finished building your own foundation.

It’s also easy to copy what other people are doing because it’s made them rich and famous. But emulating isn’t originating. No one else was born with the mission you were. So, trying to create anything else is a waste of time. Feel into what you were meant to do to positively affect the world, then put your buns in gear and do it!

5. What advice can you offer to aspiring female entrepreneurs?

When I left television for entrepreneurship, I thought there couldn’t possibly be anything harder than Hollywood. HA. This business is so much harder because it’s all dependent on YOU. And that’s okay!

Be patient with your progress, but make sure there is some sort of progress every single day. Be creatively consistent.

Eventually, the snowball of your daily actions will crest the top of that business hill, and it will start to roll down and pick up speed {and impact} on the other side. It’s more important to me to build a lasting legacy than be a “flash in the pan”, so it is a longer journey. But worth it!

6. Which female leaders do you admire and why?

In all truth, the female hero in my life is my Mother.

Talk about a woman who has dedicated 100% of her life to raising me: being my caretaker when I was ill, my guide when I was lost and my cheerleader when I was defeated. She is my leader. She’s the one pulling me back to look at the big picture of what I’m doing when I’m collapsing over the small details of the present.