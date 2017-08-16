Update: The Qianlong Bowl that was reported earlier was withdrawn from auction at the very end. It was subsequently sold to a UK-based buyer who reportedly offered $125,000 for it. A win-win for both sides I must say. The auctioneer gets a much better deal compared to the hammer price, while the buyer (said to be a further reseller), gets a big-shot item at a bargain and further profit.
