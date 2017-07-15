The pressure of getting good jobs and settling down our careers is rising everyday. All of us want a luxurious life without doing much effort, but it is somewhat impossible to achieve. Keeping this in mind, I started my wonder journey to find the most suitable job for me after graduating from college. I am a kind of a narcissist and I do not prefer to work under anyone. I always wished if I could be my own boss. Thanks to the World Wide Web for letting me find the opportunity I am always dreamt for. This choosy nature of mine made me select Network Marketing as a career for myself through QNET.

I have had a lot of dream come true moments after I joined the Company, one of the leading direct selling companies in Asia. I benefited by Joining the QNET team as Independent Representative (IR), by being my own boss in many ways. My work here was to sell the products I really used and believe in it for a company who is caring for you and supports you in every aspect. I made money by earning commissions on the products that I sold.

QNET is owned and operated by QI group, which is a Hong-Kong based multi-million dollar group of companies operating in the business of direct selling, e-commerce, real state, logistics, education, lifestyle and luxury. It has been operating since 19 years and is present in more than 100 countries. It offers a wide variety of products in categories from health and wellness to personal care and beauty.They also offer luxury and lifestyle products like watches, jewelry, technology, and vacation packages.

It is registered as a legal business in more than 20 countries around the world and is a member of the Direct Selling Association in Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Indonesia. it has partnered with leading sports teams such as Marussia F1, Manchester City Football Club and counts Tennis star Martina Hingis as a brand ambassador and has offices and agency representations in 25 countries around the world. The company employs approximately 1,000 employees directly and indirectly. QNET’s products are shipped to more than 100 countries globally. Globally, more than 5 million customers have purchased products from the company in the last 18 years. In India, it has approximately 60,000 customers and independent representatives.

As an IR, you should use and test the products. You should know how the products work, what are the merits and demerits of using the products, and what makes the products special and one of a kind. This will help you to explain the products better to prospective customers. Trust me this is the best way to sell products.

Honestly, before joining QNET, I had some doubts about their policies and the working environment. The reason behind this doubt was what I had seen in my friend’s working methodology. He also worked for a network marketing company. His company’s conduct towards their distributors was not very impressive. They pushed products to the distributors, providing no direction or support that would help them to be successful. They did not guide their distributors at all. However, my experience with the Company has been very different. QNET is special and unlike other companies, it goes beyond to make sure we have everything we need to be successful in networking.

I feel like I am not only a distributor, but also a representative of the Company and the team, because it understands the value of its distributors and how we are responsible for not only selling products but also upholding the prestige of the company. It provides mandatory training and tools that are required to understand the specification of the products and to sell them successfully.

Within a year, I also built my team (anyone you recruit to sell products) and have achieved many sales successfully under the name of my team. On the basis of these sales, I have started earning a passive income over time. All I need to do is to work smarter, not harder and the result is that my earnings easily jump to five figures monthly.

Negative Propaganda against QNET

While QNET is successfully running their business in over 100 countries, there has been a conspiracy to diminish the reputation in India. A self-proclaimed whistle blower, Gurupreet Singh Anand has filed a 50,000 page charge sheet against the Company in the Mumbai high court. The charge sheet says that Gurupreet Singh’s wife bought a product called a “Bio-disc”. Singh, who claims his wife was duped of Rs 30,000, says the case is much bigger and that he escaped being cheated only because he managed to alert his bank not to clear the check.

Raj Vasudevan, chief legal officer, from its headquarters in Hong Kong, said in his response: “Gurupreet’s Singh’s wife indeed placed an order, but it was not for a Bio-disc. She placed an order for an online education product valued at Rs31,500. She subsequently cancelled this order and no financial transaction ever took place between the company and her.” Interestingly, Singh’s wife filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police in Mumbai and later withdrew it, as there was no financial transaction between her and the company. The company has submitted copies of the cancelled complaint to the investigators of EOW (Economic Offenses Wing of Indian Police). Six months later, Singh filed the complaint again and this time, a Rs 31,500 dispute ended up with the EOW of Mumbai Police. And then, QNET made breaking news on television channels.

I highly doubt the genuineness of Gurupreet Sing Anand and thinkthat he has some ulterior motive for doing this. Why without even buying a product he made allegations of money laundering and fraud on a multi-million dollar global company? What is his expertise or education qualification to even question an MLM company, which is run by professionals from top universities of the world?

After all the Hurdles, QNET comes back in action

The propaganda of conspirators and media seems to be failing and the QNET family is back to the market with double energy. The Supreme Court of India, Ruled in favor of QNET in April 2017. They gave a stay order against all cases pending against QNET and all the leaders of QNET were given bail.