QTUM, METAL and TENX will give you Biggest Crypto Investment Returns This Month

2017 is persisting to be the most fruitful year for the crypto traders. I believe this year has ensured some path-breaking high end returns to its investors. If this appears to be an overstatement then here is the proof, a trade screenshot of a successful altcoin trader. Take a look:

If this isn't convincing enough then kindly read these events:

It's this year which has witnessed a meteoric shift in the price of Bitcoin, rising sharply to a record price of $4300, i.e. an increment of about $1000 in a week.

Neo (formerly Antshares), which addresses the need to reinvent commerce introduced a whole new concept of distributed smart economy network witnessed an exceptional rise of over 1700%. This Chinese counterpart of Ethereum achieved the $52 mark in less than a month.

Apart from these significant price rise phenomenon, there have been a few others too. “FOMO” — the fear of missing out — a product of such events have made people search for other Altcoins competent of showcasing such phenomenal price rise.

Here are our top 3 coins capable of producing the same:

Qtum: They are building DApps (Decentralized Applications) which are executable on mobile devices and compatible with major existing blockchain ecosystems. Qtum has seen an impressive 300% increase in value since July 15. It is currently trading at $13.73. Qtum has encountered an impressive trading volume during such resurgence. Its market cap exceeding $40 million in 24 hour period is far above average. All this is a clear indicator that this project is upheld by a brilliant team which has been fulfilling their deliverables without any delay. Also, some prominent associations are on the cards for them ahead of their launch of Mainnet. Over the past few months, it has reflected the graph of Bitcoin's rise and fall. Also, its growth rate has slowly outperformed Bitcoin and can replicate the performance of Neo, let's not forget its Chinese connection. Coinone, a SouthKorea based cryptocurrency exchange announces that it will be listing Qtum on its exchange. You can read the announcement here

Markets: Liqui, CHBTC, Yunbi, Bittrex, Binance, Jubi, BTER, Yuanbao, COSS, Allcoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Biduobao.

TenX:

TenX’s ICO was a flash sale; the project raised 200,000 Eth in around ten minutes. Currently valued at a decent market cap of $379 million their cryptocurrency debit card gives the ability to spend cryptocurrencies in the real market. They have already launched a working MVP for selected users and own a banking license. Also, their Commit protocol aims to allow for an easier interchange between currencies. Presently TenX is the market leader among those offering cryptocurrency debit card

Markets: Yunbi, Bittrex, BTER, EtherDelta, Liqui, HitBTC, COSS and Cryptopia

Metal:

With a market cap of $166 Million, MTL has also emerged from obscurity to claim a place in this list. It peaked in mid-Aug at just under $11.98. MTL has witnessed 40% growth in the past week and is now trading at $8.75. Metal is a blockchain based unique system that utilises proof of processed payments. Also, they've been incentivising general public for converting their fiat to cryptocurrency by using their platform, i.e. metal pay through their reward/loyalty programme. MTL trading volume is a cause for concern as it has been much lower than similar cryptocurrencies. Metal's user-friendly interface is quite similar to what one sees on PayPal. I am sure it will deliver fruitful gains in the long term.

Markets: Bittrex

Tips for crypto investment: