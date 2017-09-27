Flying In The Dark

by Jerry Jasinowski

This week the Federal Reserve is poised to begin unloading its vast holdings of bonds and other debt instruments during its daring experiment known as “quantitative easing,” that it used to avoid a crisis in the banking system and presumably a full blown recession as well. It has since accumulated about $4.5 trillion that it now proposes to get rid of.

The Fed promises to begin this process gingerly so as not to disturb financial markets. I presume this means it will be moving a few billion at a time back into the marketplace from whence it came. The announcement did not evoke much reaction good or bad on Wall Street.

To me, the most worrisome thing about quantitative easing is not the possibility that it might undermine financial markets, but that it seemed to have no negative impact at all. In effect, the Fed conjured up $4.5 trillion out of nowhere, sent it into the marketplace and the reaction was modest. The Fed insists that money played a key role in the economic resurgence we are now enjoying, and maybe it did, but no one can say for sure.

Traditional economic theory contends that pumping huge amounts of ready cash into an economy is a surefire formula for creating inflation. History is filled with examples – up until the present time – of governments printing vast amounts of money to compensate for bare budgets, and runaway inflation was always the result.

But not here, not this time. In fact, the Fed has made it clear it would like to see a bit more inflation which would clear the way for more rate increases. The Fed clearly wants to get back to the world it understands in which it can affect economic patterns by raising or lowering interest rates. It is looking to make another rate hike in December. The power to raise or lower interest rates has always been the Fed’s economic control mechanism. There is an old saying that if the only tool in your kit is a hammer, then every problem looks like a nail. The Fed wants its hammer back.

But one can only wonder if in its desperate resort to quantitative easing the Fed has inadvertently stumbled upon that ever elusive philosopher’s stone that alchemists of the Middle Ages were searching for that would transform base metals into gold. The trillions summoned forth by quantitative easing have not added to the national debt, at least not as the national debt is generally understood, and it put more money into circulation without sparking inflation.

My own sense is that there is no such thing as a free lunch and the Fed is doing the right thing by trying to walk that money back. But it would be a mistake to assume that it won’t adversely impact financial markets. The Fed withdrawal of quantitative easing will hurt stocks and the economy. While we are flying in the dark, don't be surprised if the Fed soon reverses itself and eases monetary policy to deal with a softening economy.