Quantum Physics Proves The Power Of Our Thoughts!

The notion of the “power of thought” has become one of the fastest growing new age movements in recent times. Hoards of people are aspiring to create more positive outlooks and life choices.

But, how does this relate to quantum physics? Research continues to show that the correlation is strong.

What is quantum physics?

Quantum physics is the theory that describes how the world works at the atomic and subatomic level. It studies the behavior of small particles, which essentially consist of energy that vibrate at specific frequencies.

Psychoanalyst, Carl Jung and physicist, Woolfgang Pauli believed that the laws of physics and consciousness were connected. Furthermore, based on various quantum physics experiments, scientists have determined that the manner in which the world behaves, is often resultant of interaction or observation.

Double Slit Experiment

One of the most famous experiments in quantum physics, the double slit experiment, proved that the way in which something is observed, could influence a change in its conduct or an outcome. It has served to become a classic thought experiment.

Photons (light particles) were fired onto a wall with two slits. On the opposite wall behind the slits, was a photographic system set up to record the way the photons behaved.

In a landmark discovery that stunned the quantum physics world, physicists realized that the photons would change the way they behaved, depending on how they were observed by the camera.

Placebo Effect

The placebo effect is the phenomenon where a fake treatment is administered to a patient, which often improves the ailment simply due to the person’s belief that it will. The practice has existed for many years, whereby doctors would give medicine such as sugar pills to their patients.

On the other hand, there are instances where the placebo may create a negative result and side effects, in which case, it is called a nocebo effect. Consequently, it highlights the theory that negative thinking can affect your physical state of being.

The Global Consciousness Experiment

The global consciousness experiment was developed by Princeton University in conjunction with the Institute of Noetic Sciences. The project was designed to collect data, based on a network of random number generators located all over the world, which respond to consciousness. The generators are able to measure a marked change in attention, based on what occurs in the environment.

During major world events such as 9/11, substantial changes in the readings and figures were recorded. The discoveries further questioned the connection between thoughts, consciousness and physics.

Dr Emoto Water Experiment

Masaru Emoto is a Japanese researcher who conducted experiments about the impact of thoughts and emotions on the molecular structure of water. He used water samples obtained from a neutral source and attached certain words or emotions to them. Afterwards, he photographed the water crystals, which had altered significantly depending on the intention attached to it. Some considered his findings revolutionary, in particular due to the fact that 60% of the human body consists of water.

The universe is still a conundrum of mystery, but what these experiments indicate, is that there is a growing link between the interaction of thoughts and matter.

Nikola Tesla, arguably, one of the greatest scientific geniuses, once said:

“The day science begins to study non-physical phenomena, it will make more progress in one decade than in all the previous centuries of its existence.”

Many quantum physics theories have alluded to the ramifications of mental processes on quantum effects. Perhaps human consciousness may simply be a point where observation ends, and belief and reality begins.

“Like” and follow me on Facebook for more of my work.