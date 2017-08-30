Que Derry.....More than What You Think

Being a rough and rugged football player and also a “Trap Soul” crooner may seem like a bit of a stretch. But yes! It is possible!!! Que Derry is certainly more than what you think! Que Derry was born and raised in Beaumont, Texas, & grew up with a strong church background where he began singing at the age of 2. Singing solos and often strumming his guitar with only two strings. His Grandma would call him up at local churches and his home church to soulfully sing walking up down the aisles. Although his whole family is musically inclined, he found another interest which would play a huge factor into his musical evolution. Football became his focus in adolescent years, but eventually Que couldn’t deny his overwhelming love for music when he sang “Cheers To You” by Playa at a high school event. Oddly enough, the two opposite ends of the spectrum worked well for his allure. A tough football player on the field but a singer off the field making the young ladies swoon, became Que’s signature style.

Que had a dream featuring childhood friends, Bryan Harrison and Duntea Davis, where they performed soulful tunes for their hometown of Beaumont which birthed his idea of starting the R&B group 3TG that would later be well known as 12Til. Que and 12Til created a YouTube channel where they sung soulful R&B songs acapella filled with flawless harmonies and their bright personalities. With their undeniable talent scream through computer screens all over the world, many of 12Til’s YouTube videos blew a combined 9,000,000 views which created a large following of loyal fans. However, continuing on the path to stardom, Que found himself at a cross road. Would he continue as one of a group or would he go solo? Countless artists have traveled this same road and have had to make the same crucial decision. In his case, the decision was made for him. He wanted to keep the group together. They wanted individual dreams and goals fulfilled. So there he was….just Que. This road wouldn’t be an easy one traveled either. All of those early day on the football field had prepared him for hard knocks but nothing like the entertainment industry can hand out. But being a well rounded individual and grounded in his confidence that this dream would become reality, Que persevered. Now, he is set to release his first solo project and ready to get all that he came for. When I asked what advice he had for young people coming into the industry, this is what he had to say: