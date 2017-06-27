‘Queen Sugar’ Season 2 Presented the Sweet and Sour Experiences of Black Americans

The two-night season premiere of Queen Sugar (OWN) brought back the Bordelons and commented on racial and political issues for Blacks in America. The series executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey continued in its seductive, slow storytelling style.

Episode 1 - After the Winter

Directed by Kat Candler

The season opens with Nova (Rutina Wesley) using the ‘get under to get over’ strategy. She’s got a thing for white boys, is that a problem? It seemed to be last season.

Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) revels in being “Queen Sugar”. Unfortunately, her loan request presentation hits a bump when the investors reveal they're only interested if Davis is involved. It’s a good thing Charley has mastered her poker face.

Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe), Blue (Ethan Hutchison), and Darla (Bianca Lawson) play happy farm family. It's a beautiful moment, but we hold our breath because he hasn’t confronted his sisters and we’re wondering if Aunt Vi’s (Tina Lifford) assessment of Darla is true.

Nova reunites with some college friends at a baby shower. The group of young, educated black women discuss having a complete life without a partner or a kid. In hindsight, this scene was very after school special. The only takeaway was Nova’s quotable moment: “You never know, you might just find a Barry you can spit shine into a Barak.”

Nova, Charley, and Vi head to the club to celebrate Charley birthing Micha. They bump into Davis and a random sidepiece. News of their breakup could have negative financial repercussions. Davis isn’t much of a thinker, but we already know this.

When the Bordelons get together for Micah's birthday dinner, Ralph Angel reveals his plan to grow soybeans and that he got a discount on tractor repairs. Charley kills his moment by showing her MBA smarts.

To maintain her sobriety, Darla needs to attend Narcotics Anonymous regularly and to move slower in their relationship. When she explains that addiction is present continuous, we can breathe a sigh of relief that Vi might be wrong about her. Ralph Angel is a man child. Hopefully, his good heart, patient nature, and Darla’s new wisdom will help him mature.

As a black family drama, it’s no surprise that Queen Sugar also featured a driving while black scene. In this scenario, obeying the officer’s first order (turn off the engine) leaves Micha unable able to obey the officer’s second command (roll down his window).

Charley, Nova, and Davis head to the police station to get Micha. Davis’ “play nice” strategy upsets Charley. Nova notices her nephew’s pain (Micha peed himself). Yes, even if just for a few hours, being arrested for driving while black is that traumatizing.

Episode 2 - To Usward

Directed by Cheryl Dunye

Nova is out promoting her community bond fund. She tries to talk to Micah, but he's unwilling. Nova's work focuses on exposing the prison industrial complex and giving her community tools to minimize the damage.

Charley and Davis’ divorce mediation session falls apart when he decides he wants joint custody.

Ralph Angel’s is unable to pay for his soybeans without Charley’s signature. Remy advises him to apply for a microloan.

When Roberta shares that there's was an explosion on Hollywood's liner, we follow Vi to the bus. Thankfully, Hollywood survived. There’s nothing like a death scare to push TV characters together.

Micha wanders around New Orleans trying to sort his feelings. Is he angry? Afraid? No, he’s kind of lost and wandering.

Eventually, Micha makes his way to the Nova’s event. A black man shares how not paying his bond caused him to be locked up, lose his job, and his family being evicted from their home.

“Men and women locked up for months for no other reason than because they are poor and black.” - Nova

Hearing Nova and others speak, helps Micha to heal. He’s almost ready to talk.

Charley visits Remy on the anniversary of his wife’s death. Remy tells Charlie that they shouldn't get involved until she’s healed from her past relationship.

During Ralph Angel and Darla’s date, a waiter innocently suggests that Blue should be playing with transformers. Ralph Angel responds by ordering two ice cream sundaes for his son and his doll. He’s has always been good about letting Blue have his #BlackBoyJoy moments.