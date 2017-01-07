WORLDPOST

Queen's Guardsman Melts Hearts By Making Boy's Birthday Dream Come True

"It's not the usual thing to happen while on guard."

It’s enough to melt even the toughest soldier’s heart.

When one of the British Queen’s Coldstream Guards spotted birthday boy Marshall Scott wearing a replica uniform and adorably saluting his unit during the “Changing the Guard” outside Windsor Castle on Wednesday, he marched back and beckoned the youngster over so they could pose for a photograph.

Instagram user joanna___feng shared footage of the heartwarming moment online. It was re-shared by one of the guardsmen and is now going viral.

“It’s not the usual thing to happen while on guard,” admitted Lance Corporal Paul Edden, the guardsman who broke with convention to perform the inspiring act for Marshall who turned 4 on the day.

Usually I would just take the guardsmen in the guardroom as normal, but my wife and I are expecting a baby boy, and I remembered standing at Edinburgh Castle when I was young hoping to get a picture with a soldier,” Edden told London’s Evening Standard newspaper. “I noticed Marshall in a Coldstream guards uniform, and seeing him coming out made me proud of what I do.”

Imogen Scott, Marshall’s mom, said she was “overwhelmed” by what happened. He (Marshall) is so happy. Literally his dreams have come true.”

She revealed a group of girls had also sung “Happy Birthday” to her son, a family had bought him a soldier teddy bear and Edden has also invited them for a tour of the castle ― which is one of Queen Elizabeth II’s official residences.

The Coldstream Guards later claimed via a lighthearted Facebook post that it had “a spot reserved” for Marshall for training in 2029.

