Queer Eye for an Insecure World: Issa and Lawrence

One of the most impressive things about Issa Rae’s “Insecure” on HBO is that there is literally something for everyone. We are all watching the show through our own lenses of personal experience and what I offer here is mine.

I know we just finished the Season Two finale vis-a-vie “Sliding Doors”, which I submit was brilliant – but I’d like to backtrack a little and review the highlights of Season One. If we recall, Issa, the show’s exceptionally flawed protagonist, found herself in a lull of a relationship with resident “good guy” Lawrence who’d been out of work for two years while he was attempting to launch an app “Woot Woot” that was in a precipitous state of daytime – that is, the owls never saw the night moon. So, Issa, working for a non-profit organization as the resident Black Girl and voice of the people serving a minority and impoverished community, still had to find the wherewithal to be a supportive girlfriend to a man who was walking around in a tattered t-shirt and dirty sweatpants because he was depressed. For his part, Lawrence had a dream – and the education to back it up, except he couldn’t get out of his own way and work through his depression to find the gumption to actually do something about being a productive member of society. He screws up her birthday and she’s forced to go out where she reconnects with a fling from her past: someone I’d like to call Lucifer (more on this later) – but his name is Daniel. We’d all like to blame Issa for having a wick that could be relit by someone other than her devoted Lawrence, but I know for a fact that there would be no wax left for a brother that ain’t got a job if he was staying at my house.

Over the season, we watch the inevitable breakdown of Issa and Lawrence’s relationship. We are subjected to the reality that they have become bored with one another and though they are both acutely aware that they are in a committed relationship, they are still entertaining attention from others who are tantalizing in their own right. For Issa, it’s Satan… I mean Daniel and for Lawrence, it is his bank teller, the Thot of the Federal Reserve, Tasha. Leviathan… I mean Daniel, relentlessly pursues Issa. She, idiotically, calls him as a stand in when an arts presenter for Career Day backs out, at the behest of her coworker, who ONLY knows he exists because he shows up to her job unannounced after Issa rebuffs his repeated attempts to contact her after that rather unfortunate kiss in the car the first episode. Meanwhile, Lawrence is smiling all in Tasha’s face every time he deposits his unemployment check. After a lunchtime date in the mall, Lawrence finally relents and gets a job working at Best Buy. Tasha shows up to Best Buy in her best Victoria Secret Bombshell Bra, and pants so tight it’s a wonder she didn’t end up with a yeast infection, looking for batteries in the computer section – where Lawrence worked. HOW MANY Walgreens, CVSs or Rite Aides did she pass en route to the Best Buy?! Who picks up batteries near computers? And who would pay the premium it would cost to purchase batteries from Best Buy? She was there to be a temptress. It was obvious, sleazy, and shameful.

The lynchpin of the first season though was the cheating of Issa on Lawrence with Daniel, which occurred after he didn’t find the person responsible for the video of her “Broken Pussy” rap from the first episode. She travels with him back to his studio and after everyone leaves, he lays on the charm, puts her in the booth to record a freestyle and pushes up on her so hard after several drinks that it would’ve been impossible to refuse. The sexual tension between them had reached a fever pitch earlier in the season and like most things bad for us, Daniel looked too good to resist – Chocolatey Deliciousness that you just MUST try. I can’t say no to the left or right side of a Twix Bar sober – and they’ve never looked at me with the sultriness that Daniel looked at Issa with. It was wrong; but she’s human and as humans we can only take so much. She was IMMEDIATELY remorseful. It didn’t take days. She wanted to tell Lawrence, but was advised by a well-meaning best friend to not say anything because she never intended to do it again. Queue Satan showing up at yet another work event for Issa, where he wants to know why she was ignoring him. SIR – TAKE THE DAMN HINT! More than that, have you no couth? How dare you bring drama to my workplace and endanger my livelihood?!

Lawrence, tapping into his spidey senses, figured that Issa must’ve given Daniel some after the whole show of display at the event, and he questioned her about it. She admitted (because she at least has owning her bullshit on her side) and he flips out and goes to angry screw Tasha who he ends up in a full blown relationship with in Season Two. He’s sleeping with her on weekends and sleeping on his friends couch during the week. Revenge f*cking isn’t only awful – it’s amoral.

In Season Two, a newly single Issa is going through her self-described “ho phase” – with three men (one of whom she never even beds) and the world is UP IN ARMS. First, if sleeping with two dudes is a ho phase then MANY AMONG US need to be put into ho jail and forced to undergo rehabilitative therapy. She, as a liberated and adult woman, is more than entitled to do with her body what she sees fit, so long as another consenting adult is there is participate. The shame we saw spewn Issa’s way was misplaced and uber judgmental. LET ISSA LIVE. However, Issa needs to learn that sometimes a big penis is just a big penis and Neighbor Bae ain’t have no business getting any of the goods. Life is far too short for bad sex. Meanwhile, after that blowjob class, you’d have to wonder why she even bothered to go down on Daniel if she wasn’t prepared for what happened. I want to state for the record, that a cum shot like that IS A COMPLIMENT. When your skills are so good that a man can’t control it… TAKE THE WIN HOMEGIRL! You did something some people can only DREAM to do! While on the topic of blowjobs, I was BLOWN AWAY by the assertion that giving one is a special thing to do – being a gay man my whole life… I can’t remember a sexual experience I’ve had where the act WAS NOT INVOLVED. I’ve had full relationships that were strictly oral sex. I am just trying to figure out HOW THAT WORKS. (But I digress). Typical Issa overreacts to that while Lawrence is out here having two and a halfsomes with random women he meets at the grocery store. He’s also having full relations with the office squeeze, Aparna. He brings Aparna to a birthday party planned for a mutual friend because she’s too damn thirsty to wait to see him afterwards like he’d suggested. Of course, this causes some angst at the dinner table, and Issa has too much so she leaves. Like two atomic bombs headed for collision, Lawrence goes to meet Issa outside where slurs are hurled at one another. While the truth hurts, the visceral nature of the exchange was too much to handle.

Still, the two managed to come to a place of peace in the season finale and we saw the literal MASTER CLASS of apologies from both of them. We witnessed Lawrence own his part in the failure of their relationship and we witnessed Issa finally get to disclose the shame she felt for having cheated on him and she got to own how detrimental it was to what they were trying to build. Neither of the two of them deserved what they got from each other and it was amazing to see them get back to a place of love and respect after a literal season of ignorance and pain.

Final Thoughts:

No one should be able to legislate what a woman does with her clitoris. If she decides to share it with one or fifteen guys – that’s her business and there should be no shame attached thereto. If a man can sleep with multiple women simultaneously, then surely a woman should have that right without being ascribed disparaging names and titles.

Rebound relationships are tricky anyway, but entering one without having a clear conversation about what happened with your ex has disaster written all over it.

Getting yourself together is not an excuse to be slovenly and no one, no matter how much they love you, should be subjected to years or months of your refusal to do something productive.

It is easy to judge someone for cheating – but try not to do so without considering the mitigating factors that would’ve put them on that trajectory to begin with.

You can remind yourself (and others) that you are in a relationship all you want but some people don’t give a rats ass about that and will pursue you anyway – WHAT YOU DO IS UP TO YOU. But own it. Running from the truth only makes it worse.

Have the crucial conversations with people before you say things that you can’t take back.

Leave your new boo at home if you are entering a gathering of mutual friends for the first time since your breakup. No one should have to endure the awkwardness that will definitely ensue.

Lastly, if he can eat it – you can suck it. All this BS about emotional connection for you to put his phallice in your mouth is blasphemy. You wont be able to convince me that you have a better connection with a bomb pop than a man you are having relations with. It literally MAKES NO SENSE.