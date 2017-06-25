Here's An Amazing Way To Explain Drag Culture To Kids

The latest episode of our favorite queer web series for kids is tackling the nuances of drag culture and performance in the queer community.

“Queer Kid Stuff” is an LGBTQ web series that breaks down queer themes, experiences and topics in ways that are accessible, fun and educational for children. Creator and star Lindsey Amer is pushing out extra episodes this June for Pride month, and this week she’s focusing on drag.

For this very special episode, Amer brought on her friend, Brooklyn-based queen Ms.Ter, to talk about performing in drag.

“Drag is something that’s really accessible to kids because they’re so used to dress up and play as a part of their everyday routine,” Amer told HuffPost. “We wanted to talk about it for Pride Month because of the deep roots drag has in LGBTQ+ celebrations and because kids going out to parades with their grown ups are going to see lots of people in drag and they might have questions. Who better to answer those questions than a drag queen?”