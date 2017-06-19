Here's A Great Way To Explain The LGBTQ Rights Movement To Kids

The history of the LGBTQ movement can be a hard thing to grasp ― even for adults ― but a new video is helping to break down the basics for children.

The latest episode of the web series “Queer Kid Stuff” lays out what it means to be an activist and gives a brief history lesson on the riots at the Stonewall Inn and the struggles that LGBTQ people have faced over the past 50 years. It’s part of the series’ special Pride Month content and continues “Queer Kid Stuff’s” ongoing mission to explain LGBTQ experiences and themes in ways that are educational and accessible for kids.

“It’s really easy to get sucked into the celebratory rainbow unicorn part of Pride and while all of that is super important and empowering, we need to honor the activist history of Pride and remember the queer trans people of color like Marsha P Johnson and Sylvia Rivera who sparked the movement we all hold dear,” Lindsay Amer, founder of “Queer Kid Stuff,” told HuffPost. “I hope this episode helps grown ups explain a part of history that can be difficult to explain to kids. And there are definitely some grown ups out there who need a refresher on this stuff too!”