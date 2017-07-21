Quentin Tarantino To Make Movie About Manson Family Murders

Quentin Tarantino is an impressively skilled filmmaker. He writes some of the most interesting dialogue. In that respect he reminds me of Elmore Leonard, who is viewed by many as a master of dialogue in literature. Tarantino does the same thing—just in another medium: Movies. Interestingly enough, Tarantino even adapted a Leonard novel to the big screen, 1997’s “Jackie Brown.”

Brown was a bit of a departure from some of Tarantino’s other work—it wasn’t a genuine bloodbath. As we all know, Tarantino’s movies are violent, overwhelmingly so; some might even say sadistically violent.

But we never once batted an eye. For one reason, the gore is so cartoonishly over the top in Quentin Tarantino movies, we don’t take offense about what happens to the characters. We are not revolted and not even remotely put off. Not anymore so than when we see The Roadrunner dropping huge craters on Wile E. Coyote, or Itchy and Scratchy demolishing each other on “The Simpsons.” And secondly, we don’t really wrinkle an eyebrow because all of these characters are fictional, a work of Tarantino’s expansive-but-warped imagination.

Well, that all might change. It appears that Mr. QT. is about to venture into his first-ever movie based upon a true story.

The movie, according to numerous articles, is to be about the grisly Manson Family murders from the late 1960s. Two A-listers are already being considered for prominent roles, reports Variety:

Insiders close to the project indicate that while no one is attached or has read for a part yet, Tarantino is expected to court A-list talent. Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence are being considered for the role of Sharon Tate, and Brad Pitt may be approached to play Vincent Bugliosi, the lawyer who prosecuted the family.

This sounds fascinating. My biggest question, however, is how Mr. Tarantino will go about this project. Will it be similar to his former work, tonally? Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction were grand movies. But he could get away with a lot with those movies because, well, they were fiction.

But this untitled Manson picture is different. Men and women died randomly, senselessly on account of this cult, this group of people. Tarantino won’t be able to portray their deaths as flippantly as he has the deaths of previous characters.

We could be seeing a drastically different Tarantino movie this time around.