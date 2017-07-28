Quick Thoughts on the Senate Health Care Vote

Kudos to Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and John McCain for refusing to vote ‘yes’ for a bill that their own party leadership publicly acknowledged to be a fraud.

But I’m not gloating, and here’s why. It seems to me that the real reason the Republicans couldn’t come up with a replacement to the ACA (and they had eight years to work on it) is that the ACA is a Republican plan. Remember “RomneyCare” - the model for the ACA?

The ACA indeed expands coverage but it also keeps the more-or-less free market and for-profit and irrational health care financing system in place (See “Health Insurance Roulette: The House Always Wins“). It has been a bonanza for health insurance companies and for many hospitals. It allows for distinctions in the worthiness of patients: private insurance vs. Medicaid, with many health care providers refusing to take Medicaid patients. And with the Supreme Court ruling that states’ do not have to expand Medicaid, the ACA has not expanded access to care in many states (See “The State(s) of the Affordable Care Act.”)