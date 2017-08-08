Quietly we go into Noisily

As an advocate of yoga, music and healing, Noisily Festival of Music and Arts in Leicestershire brought a smile to my face and warmth to my heart. Now in it’s 6th year with some 4,000 attendees, the festival has grown organically with the welcome addition of it’s Mind Body Soul healing area.

When you think of yoga, music and healing, you may think of places like India and Bali, and traditionally this is how things have been. For example, I used to travel a lot to India to practice yoga and attend retreats, and never dreamed that concepts such as healing through music and sonic enchantment would have materialised on our doorstep in Leicestershire.

Firstly, there was a real sense of community. The people were all smiling and in a great mood, and there was a real sense of connection and openness. I felt welcome in the Coney Woods, and over the course of the weekend formed some wonderful friendships. But beyond those personal relationships, the healing workshops and practitioners sharing their knowledge were out of this world.

Simply being in the space was healing, and in addition to the bountiful workshops, there were yoga classes including Kundalini meditations, Tantric Flow Yoga, Vinyasa Flow and other holistic practices encouraging spiritual exploration and growth.

As a result there was a real sense of peace throughout the guests in this beautiful woodland playground. The Mind Body Soul area was the first space as you entered the festival, and the calm and serenity in the air was tangible. It was a safe haven and space for reflection – which is rare at such high energy festivals. Accessing various energy levels at such events is a definitely a new and innovative concept in Leicestershire, and adding to this, the art and creativity was immeasurable.

There were art installations scattered throughout the woods, inspiring new thoughts and evoking emotions. There were bubbleologists, a portable rave dustbin and fire jugglers, and finally, the Music! There was such a range of genres representing the entire Electronic music spectrum, with artists and DJ’s playing the very best in Techno, House, Reggae, Psy Trance, and everything in between, including an unbelievable turn from the infamous Beardyman. Other performances of note came from artists such as Neurodriver, Nanoplex, Acid Pauli, Ajja, Laughing Buddha, JFB, Atmos, Congo Natty, Dominik Eulberg, System 7, Gabriel Ananda and LTJ Bukem.