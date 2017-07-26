R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Soul singer Aretha Franklin struck a common musical and social chord in 1967 when she released her mega hit entitled, Respect.

In truth, we all want respect, and we’d like more of it! Respect makes us feel loved, valued, at peace with ourselves and the world. A world filled with respectful people who treat others with equal respect would prove ideal.

However, the world often doesn’t always deliver us the respect we desire. Further, we’re often guilty of not delivering to others the respect we’d like to enjoy for ourselves. We give less, model low and somehow expect a better society. We fail to realize the influence we have in everyday relationships and join others in displaying default behaviors.

In my latest podcast, I take up the topic of Respect. Specifically, I talk about what it feels like to be disrespected, devalued and downright humiliated!

Listen in as I share a few moments when I’ve stood on the back side of respect and could have easily been singing along with Aretha!

If you’ve been struggling with issues of respect or have been guilty of disrespecting others, discover an “aha!” moment or two in these stories.

May you find that respect already dwells within you, one you can exude and express — even in some of the most difficult of times!

Click here for Podcast 121: Respect.

