Another one of our favorite Hollywood couples, Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen, have reportedly split.

“They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months. They are completely, officially done,” a source told Us Weekly, which was first to report the news. The individual claimed distance played a part in the split, as Bilson is living full-time in Los Angeles while Christensen is in Toronto, Canada.

Another source confirmed the split to E! News, saying, “It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems. They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple.”

“They have very different lifestyles and interests,” the source added. “Rachel is very social and likes to hang out with friends. Hayden is reclusive and off the grid. She accepted that for a long time, but sometimes it was a lot to handle.”

HuffPost has reached out to reps for both Bilson and Christensen for more information and will update this post accordingly.

Bilson and Christensen met in 2007 while filming “Jumper” together, and have been on and off over the years. In December 2008, the pair got engaged, but in June 2010, they decided to take a break. By August of that year, the two had called off their engagement, though, just a few months later the couple decided to give their relationship another go.

Three years later, in October 2014, Bilson gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Briar Rose.