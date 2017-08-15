Rachel Lindsay Is Selling Her Wardrobe From 'The Bachelor,' And For Good Reason

Finding love in front of millions of viewers on “The Bachelor” is anything but average. But the breakup process ― which for many includes purging items associated with their former partner ― isn’t much different on television than it is in real life.

Instagram/@therachlindsay/ThredUp Included in the sale is this bodysuit, worn on a one-on-one in New Orleans where she said in a release she and Nick "explored the French Quarter eating oysters and beignets, listening to soulful music and dancing to a second line down Bourbon Street."

Standout pieces include the penguin pajamas she wore in the fantasy suite, which she wrote in an accompanying release she picked because she just “wanted to be comfortable and not wear anything too sexy that played into the idea of the fantasy suite.”

There are also the earrings she wore when she received the first impression rose and the “wine, bachelor & yoga pants” tank top that would speak directly to any devoted member of Bachelor Nation.

Best of all, 100 percent of all proceeds from the sale, which ranges in price from $14.99 to $399.99, will go to the ACLU, and ThredUp will match the total amount. It’s the first installment in the brand’s “Shop Her Closet” series, which will partner with other notable women selling items in their closet for charity.

YouTube/ABC Television Network/ThredUP "I wore these when I first pulled up the 'Bachelor' mansion. I was so nervous until Nick calmed my nerves," Lindsay wrote of these gold and crystal drop earrings.

“I’m an advocate of spreading love, not hate,” Lindsay said in a piece announcing the news. “I do think this season of ‘The Bachelorette’ took a step forward, but it also highlighted that there are still close-minded people in the world. I’m thrilled that the clothing I’m selling on thredUP.com will support the ACLU, an organization close to my heart that fights against hate and ignorance.”

Those “close-minded people” include Lee Garrett, a contestant on the show who drew attention for his racist tweets and behavior. Lindsay has previously responded to his behavior much in the way she has responded to other trolls: with sass and the perfect amount of shade.

YouTube/tvtymes/ThredUp Lindsay wore this hat on her last date with Nick. "It's super cute and kept me warm in the cold Finland weather," she wrote.

So, Bachelor Nation, will you accept this rose-colored beanie? Check out some more items that are part of the sale below and head to ThredUP to shop.