Rachel Maddow: Kellyanne Conway Is 'A Puppet With No Hand'

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow may not agree with Kellyanne Conway, but she acknowledges that the adviser to President-elect Donald Trump does not have an easy job.

“She is in a weird position where she is the spokesperson, sort of still, for Donald Trump, but she often seems to not know what he thinks about an issue or what he would say about a specific issue,” Maddow said this week during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night show, “Watch What Happens Live.”

“That’s a hard job,” Maddow continued. “That’s like being a puppet without a hand. ... He’s a very hard person to be a spokesperson for.”

Maddow and Conway have clashed before, when Conway, then Trump’s campaign manager, sat down for a one-on-one interview with the MSNBC host in August. But Maddow acknowledged that she appreciated that Conway made herself available for interviews.

“I like anyone who will speak to me as a base-level thing,” Maddow said. “That’s not a genuinely available thing for me from Republicans.”