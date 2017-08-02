Racing Debuts "If Only" Premiere

It’s 1am on a Friday night, you’re having a great time dancing with your friends and the synth dance rock song comes; doesn’t sound familiar but it’s catchy. You get lost in the moment and let go, arms and hips moving about along the rhythm - you then discover it’s Racing.

With 80’s Miami Vice neon laced vibes, Kiwi rock revivalists Racing, captures the addictive essence of synth dance rock with their new single, If Only - it’s invigorating and catchy. If Only, has so many versatile and enjoyable transitions from a dark wave beginning to dance, high pitched guitar riffs – its lyrics match the beats to the point that you’ll find yourself singing along the to the catchy chorus.

Racing consists of Ed Knowles (vocals) and Sven Pettersen (guitar), best known for their work with The Checks. Just as every successful band, they’ve played hole in wall bars to massive festival crowds - they put their heart into their music and you can tell just by listening to their songs.