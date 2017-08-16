RACISM=CANCER

Sometimes in the quiet moments of the morning I lay in bed and cry silently because I have friends who are battling cancer. I am unable to provide any solutions and I learned many years ago: ” a problem is something that can not be solved with money.”

My dearest friend collapsed and was rushed to a local hospital. He had been complaining about fatigue and back pains; he had been going to a chiropractor for relief. The medical team diagnosed him with Stage 4 prostate cancer. The back pain was caused by cancer that had spread to his spine. My dear friend was not aware he had life threatening cancer.

Racism is cancer.

Many people do not know they have it or someone they know and love have it. They do not recognize the symptoms and sometimes the disease does not reveal itself. I remember in college ( late 1970s) I dated a girl of Lebanese descent. We were great dancers and almost won a citywide dance contest. However, her father informed her that he did not want her to come home for the summer if she danced with that “nigger”. She was hurt because she never knew her father would react like that to her relationship or success. Another girl from suburban St. Louis insisted I meet her mother when she came to college to visit. I was hesitant because I was not certain if her mother would approve. After the visit my girlfriend explained her mother commented,” you always seem to date guys with a handicap, the last guy you dated was Jewish.” My girlfriend was stunned. I was not. In both cases I was cautious because I believed both young women cared for me and thought letting their family know was the right thing. Sharing their caring for me was not the right thing because their parents seemed to live a normal life but lived with(without suffering) racism.

Racism attacks different parts of the human body but it is most effective when it grows in the brain. The brain sends impulses to other organs and body parts. If you are on public transportation you might want to switch seats or exit. If your eyes see your object of racism you might turn around, cross the street, change aisles, clutch your bag, or call security. Your nose might become sensitive to what you think you smell in the seat next to you, as if the object of your racism smells much different from any other human being on an oppressively hot day.

Many people suffer from RACISM FATIGUE. They are tired of hearing about racism. They believe racial issues in American society are long past and critics have to stop commenting on race. They only stir the nation into agitated conversation and civil unrest. Having had a Black president for two terms is their proof that we live in a “post-racial society.” Some believe legislation has made great strides to end the past social policies that oppressed classes different from their own. Public policy can not legislate morality nor force belief in the intrinsic principle that ALL HUMAN BEINGS ARE WORTHY of certain rights simply because they are human beings. Human beings do not have to march, picket, firebomb, or fight for the right to be treated as humans; they are worthy of such treatment at birth.

Radical treatment of cancer can eradicate the disease but the treatment is arduous, costly, and lifelong; life long so hopefully the patient will go in remission and it will not return. But first and foremost, an early diagnosis is critical. Checking for cancer even when symptoms are not evident is crucial.