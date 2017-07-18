Rep. Adam Schiff Rips Trump And Crisis Of His 'Own Making'

Two more Republican senators withdrew their support for the bill, landing a devastating blow to the GOP’s promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Echoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Trump tweeted that Republicans should vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act outright and decide on a replacement bill later. He added that he believed Democrats would participate. The Senate would need 60 votes to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature piece of legislation. Republicans hold the majority with 52 seats.

Schiff, the leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, promptly responded by saying such a move would be the “height of irresponsibility.” He also called out the president for assuming Democrats would help the president out of a crisis of his own making.

To destroy a healthcare system that works is the height of irresponsibility. We will not bail you out of a crisis of your own making @POTUS. https://t.co/VCljSTir0n — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 18, 2017

While McConnell called for a vote to repeal Obamacare, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) released a statement on the latest setback, urging Congress to return to “regular order.” He also called for Republicans to work with Democrats to draft new health care legislation.