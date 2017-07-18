Radiating Our Eternal Presence ~ Runecasting for 17 July 2017

I've been working with runes for most of my life. Still, I always feel as if I'm beginning anew every time I cast them. I use runes for divination and create bindrunes for use in rune magick. I love Tarot, but runes are my go-to divination tool if I really need to understand or know something about an individual or situation. I use the Elder Futhark because I've always used it. I've investigated other runic scripts but the Elder Futhark resonates the most.

I used an Asatru shape for Mjolnir, or the Hammer of Thor for the rune spread representing lightning and power. It's often worn as a protection amulet but I like it for runecasting. Perception can cloud the truth and it's not uncommon for people to become caught up in their beliefs to the point of treating others unfairly, but it's sad nonetheless when it happens.

The rune Thurisaz also represents Thor's Hammer and speaks of power and neutralizing enemies. Both defense and protection are among its influences and although it doesn't appear in the runecasting, its influence is felt within the casting. I wondered where true power lies, in the quiet resonance of someone who goes about his business doing what he's always done, or someone who can't see the forest for the trees? The latter certainly can disrupt all sorts of things, peace of mind being one. There's definitely power there but it's a power that doesn't generate from a position of strength, only from a frenetic viewpoint. There's a shoot from the hip quality present as if no one pays attention to what's come before, similar to the current occupant of the White House.

In dignity, a quiet sense of power resonates and it's easy to remain aligned and undeterred from one's goal. Truth is evident and one proceeds from that point. So when I cast the runes, I wondered what they would show about how power flows most effectively. From the top, we begin with Perthro followed by Gebo, Isa, Eihwaz, and Fehu. The overall numerology of the runecasting is one or new beginnings, wholeness, and unity and the influences of Fire, Water, and Air are represented.

Fate, birth, and the power of the Norns to determine outcomes are among Perthro's influences. Open to the right, Perthro suggests birth and to the left, death. Synchronicity and cause and effect are in play when Perthro appears in a runecasting. Also the childbirth rune, it could indicate my new granddaughter, but I believe in this case it refers to a new way of perceiving.

Gebo creates balanced energy exchange. Also known as the gift, Gebo supports mutual benefit and generosity, partnership and equilibrium. To come together in unity with others is a gift like no other.

Isa, a Norn rune representing Verdandi and stasis, influences the development of will and teaches us that strength can be found in inner stillness or solitude. Considered a binding rune, Isa brings unwanted situations to a halt to provide time for reconsideration. Isa blocks energy and can be used to turn an attackers energy against him. Its presence in a runecasting can also indicate that a blockage of sorts is causing a situation not to progress.

I love the rune, Eihwaz. It provides a connection between physical and nonphysical aspects of self and is also useful in bindrune creation. The strength of the yew is felt with Eihwaz as it fosters endurance and survival as it prevents self-destructive behavior. Eihwas is also useful in astral travel, shamanic journeying, and hedgeriding.

Finally, Fehu begins the Elder Futhark representing wealth and cattle. The sending rune, Fehu sends power and intention and increases the effect of surrounding runes. As the final rune of the runecasting, Fehu brings all other runic influences into focus and then sends their collective vibration to the universe, making it an essential rune for rune magick. Fehu takes our goals to the next level and helps us achieve success as it attracts and protects wealth.

Perception requires that we make real the world around us. We judge what's going on and then our perceptions run amok. Gebo talks about creating balanced energy exchange. But it's not just with others but within the self that it matters the most. Balancing our physical and nonphysical aspects of self allows each of us to see and experience the world around us through the eyes of Source Vision, from our true and eternal Self.

For power to flow, we need that balance. Without it, we become stuck in our focus responding to what we see instead of radiating that presence from within. Isa tells us to find our still point, that place where we discern truth from perception. Our fate is what we make it, irrespective of the influence of the Norns. When we give away our power to the belief system of others, we lose who we truly are.

Fate then becomes synonymous with allowing the Self to experience life without judgment. What does it matter in the end? We choose the overall theme of our lives in form and without judgment, our experiences can be viewed with a sense of curiosity instead of fear.

The bindrune brings our focus to our still point, allowing us to pause and regroup. As we remove judgment from the equation we allow experiences to unfold for experience's sake. We have no need for conflict with others because there is no conflict remaining within. The sense of balance that's achieved radiates outward sending that intention to the universe.

Bindrunes can be chosen and combined together or they can be drawn intuitively from the rune bag. I prefer the latter. Here's the bindrune I created for radiating our eternal presence:

